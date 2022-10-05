Hrbvor Launches First Line of Still and Sparkling Herbal Iced Teas

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.— Hrbvor (pronounced her-bi-vore), the first herbal iced tea brand, is launching its line of still and sparkling teas, having previewed its product line at Expo East’s Harvest Festival last week. Featuring artfully infused organic herbs in exotic blends with functional benefits, Hrbvor caters to wellness-conscious families seeking healthier drinking options. Lightly sweetened with a touch of honey, Hrbvor teas are a guilt-free treat that appeals to the taste buds of all ages, conveniently available in 12oz. sizes for adults and 8oz. for children.

The global health and wellness market is accelerating to $1.1 trillion by 2027, and this trend is shaping U.S. consumers as they continue to turn to health foods and healthful lifestyles. In fact, 64% of U.S. consumers consider healthfulness when buying food and beverages. The herbal tea segment of this market consists almost entirely of teabags and loose leaf teas. Hrbvor is the first dedicated herbal iced tea brand, aiming to bring this large market even more mainstream as a ready to drink (RTD) product for convenient consumption. For retailers of high end specialty and health foods, this means an exciting new product that can drive healthy lifestyle customers to the beverage shelf and extends to children as well.

“Hrbvor gives families the ability to upgrade their drinking habits with incredibly healthy and delicious organic herbal iced teas,” said Zahira Marmar, Hrbvor Founder and Chief Tea Brewer. “Juices and sodas are some of the leading sources of American families’ high sugar intake, associated with obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more. Hrbvor is an alternative delicious refreshment that supports health with phytonutrients scientifically shown to be anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting. In other words, sugary drinks undermine our health, whereas our herbal iced teas nourish and protect our health.”

Hrbvor iced teas take herbal tea into the mainstream with tastebud-pleasing blends designed to deliver functional benefits that address the daily challenges we face no matter what our age. The teas blend exotic herbs with familiar classics to create still and sparkling iced teas that are refreshing and healthy:

REVIVE: Tart and earthy with a cool finish featuring organic hibiscus flowers, moringa leaves, lemongrass, and peppermint leaves naturally rich in essential minerals and electrolytes to replenish our bodies after the gym, carpool, or marathon meetings.

CALM: Mellow and floral with a hint of citrus featuring organic chamomile flowers, passionflower, lemon balm leaves, and butterfly pea flowers to create pockets of centered calm throughout the day and wind down at night.

FOCUS: Full bodied herbal bouquet featuring organic tulsi (holy basil) leaves, rosemary leaves, sage leaves, and sweet basil leaves for a concentration companion at your desk or anywhere your brain needs to perform at its best.

“It’s my mission to turn a whole new generation of families onto the amazing flavors and health benefits of herbal tea,” added Zahira. “I grew up in the Caribbean where herbal tea is a way of life and part of our daily health and wellness routine. My grandparents relied on teas like this, as did my parents, and now my children to nourish and protect our health. What we’ve done at Hrbvor is to bring herbal tea to the American consumer in convenient, ready to drink formats that appeal to all ages.”

About Hrbvor

Hrbvor (her-bi-vore) is the first herbal iced tea brand, created for health-conscious families with flavors that appeal to adults and children alike. Hrbvor is the registered trademark of Herbal Tea-rapy LLC, a WBENC certified, black woman owned company made in NY and headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

For More Information:

https://drinkhrbvor.com/