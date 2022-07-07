Hydralyte Launches Hydralyte Plus Liver Support for Hangover Recovery

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Hydralyte, one of the world’s most trusted rapid hydration solutions, announced the release of Hydralyte Plus Liver Support, combining their rapid dehydration formula with liver supporting antioxidants Milk Thistle, Prickly Pear, Turmeric and Ginger for the ultimate Hangover remedy.

“For parents who don’t have time to be hungover, or a happy hour gone much too happy, this product is made for those who need the morning after to feel like the morning before”, says Hydralyte CEO Oliver Baker. “Simply drink one packet before bed and in the morning to treat hangover symptoms.”

For every alcoholic drink that you consume, you lose five ounces more fluids than you drink, causing dehydration – a big driver of hangover symptoms like headache, fatigue and fogginess. While Hydralyte’s rapid rehydration continues to stand out as a superior solution in combating dehydration, this distinguished formula adds in 7 electrolytes, B vitamins and 6 antioxidants to not only offer faster hydration but also a happier liver.

Hydralyte Plus Liver Support is not only meant to combat the dreaded morning after, but also give your body the tools it needs to recover and repair. The extra vitamins and antioxidants in the product help reduce inflammation and cell damage caused by alcohol and other forms of oxidative stress. While this was designed to combat hangover symptoms, it can also be taken for daily health and wellness.

Hydralyte Plus Live Support is available online at Hydralyte.com, Amazon, Rite Aid, CVS, Publix and other large retailers.

Hydralyte is an Australia born company that is headquartered in San Diego, California. Their company is not only trusted by the medical community, but also professional athletes and families all around the world. The superior formula is proven effective with four times the electrolytes and 75 percent less sugar than popular sports drinks. Hydralyte’s rehydration formula is so effective that it was approved as an alternative to an IV drip for children.

https://hydralyte.com/