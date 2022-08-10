Integrated Beverage Group Brings on Shawn McMillian as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Colo.– Integrated Beverage Group (IBG) announced the appointment of Shawn McMillian as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). McMillian brings with him an extensive leadership background in the consumer-packaged goods and beverage industry. Along with McMillian, IBG has also added to its team Chief Financial Officer Jason Mangone with his deep experience in strategic corporate finance. These new hires will be focused on maintaining IBG’s dedication to building brands that offer unique wine and beverage solutions to partners and consumers.

McMillian joins IBG from Accelerate360, where he served as Executive Vice President. He has over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry and 16 years in the beverage industry at Coors Brewing Company & in the Coca-Cola system. At IBG, McMillian’s strong vision and strategic leadership will be instrumental in guiding the company forward.

“IBG has established itself as a strong leader in the wine and spirits better-for-you space. Their consumer insights and data driven approach to innovation, and commitment to purity and ingredient transparency in the adult beverage category is truly impressive. I look forward to building upon their success and continuing to grow these great brands,” said Shawn McMillian.

Prior to joining IBG, Mangone served as the Chief Financial Officer for Custom Made Meals Inc. and before that at Flo Water Inc. With more than 25 years of experience in managing corporate finance, he is a valuable addition to the company.

“As an organization IBG values passionate innovators, focused on quality and product purity and through joining this team, I will be adding my extensive experience to support this important company mission,” said Jason Mangone.

IBG has seen its innovative brands grow rapidly over the past three years due to its commitment to third-party certification of its functional claims for brands such as, Lifevine Wines and Duck Pond Cellars and its disruptive flavor-mapping technology leveraged with Replica Wines and Dhos non-alcoholic spirits.

About Integrated Beverage Group

Integrated Beverage Group (IBG) is known for delivering handcrafted wines and spirits with extraordinary value to today’s discerning consumers. Founded in 2015, IBG focuses on quality throughout the entire supply chain with their portfolio of wines certified by the Clean Label Project. With proprietary disruptive winemaking technology and an innovative sales and marketing platform, IBG creates accessible wine brands including Duck Pond Cellars, Great Oregon Wine Company, Lifevine, Ransom Wine Co, Rascal, Lil’ Rascal cans, Replica and Swing Set and spirits from the Ransom Distillery.

For More Information:

