Introducing Baba’s Acid Trip, a New Line of Tart and Tangy Kombucha Vinegars

Olga Sorzano, founder of the beloved Baba’s Bucha brand, is pleased to announce the launch of Baba’s Acid Trip – a brand new line of tart and tangy kombucha vinegars. Launching just in time for National Vinegar Day (yup, it’s a thing, who knew?), Baba’s Acid Trip is a bright and flavorful ingredient that will bring a zing to any dish or drink.

Baba’s Acid Trip is the first of its kind, a line of complex kombucha vinegars, which can be used as a unique cocktail acidifier, and shines in bright and fresh culinary recipes. Chefs, at-home cooks, bartenders, cocktail enthusiasts, and more, can choose from four unique flavors, Raspberry Lime, Grapefruit, Pear Ginger, and Cayenne. Served in 12 oz. bottles for $12.99 each or $48 for the Strange Trip Variety Pack — a perfect gift for any adventurous chef or craft cocktail lover, Baba’s Acid Trip is highly concentrated, boasting over 12 1 oz. servings per bottle. Half an ounce is the perfect zero calorie addition to seltzer water for a mindful mocktail, and just an ounce can replace most high-end finishing vinegars and citrus in salad dressings and marinades. Raspberry Lime brightens cocktails including the Pink Gimlet, Grapefruit is a zingy addition to libations such as the Whiskey Bright and Sour, Cayenne brings the heat to a Thai Noodle Salad, and Pear Ginger unlocks the secret to perfect Thanksgiving sides, including a Baked Feta, Pear, and Red Onion Skillet.

“A splash of Acid Trip balances, brightens, and emboldens your favorite cocktails and recipes,” says founder and Chef, Olga Sorzano. “I had been making kombucha vinegars as my own magical elixir for years and now I am excited to finally bring this innovative product to the masses!”

Baba’s Acid Trip was born during the pandemic when supply chain issues caused Sorzano into creating a shelf-stable product, answering the challenging logistical requirement many retailers face when order Baba’s Bucha, which must be kept refrigerated. Acid Trip is a living vinegar that has journeyed through many realms of fermentation, and the rewards are plentiful. Carefully curated kombucha over many months and allows the SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast) to convert any residual sugars into acetic and other organic acids, helping to create a vibrant kombucha vinegar. In addition to these healthy acids, kombucha vinegar is also rich in probiotics and antioxidants from the green and black tea that form the backbone of the original kombucha brew. With a lower overall acidity (~3% vs 5-7%) than other vinegar varieties, and much less acidity than apple cider vinegar, this concentrated liquid can be watered down with still or sparkling water (or spiked) for a refreshing, fruity treat in any season.

Available online for National distribution, at Kimberton Whole Foods, as well as at boutiques, bottle shops, and some of Philadelphia’s favorite bars and restaurants, such as Front Street Café, Rex at The Royal, Art in the Age, and more.

About Acid Trip

Our Acid Trip begins where our kombucha ends. Acid Trip is a living vinegar that has journeyed through many realms of fermentation, and the rewards are plentiful. Carefully curating our kombucha over many months and allowing the SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast) to convert any residual sugars into acetic and other organic acids, helps to create our vibrant kombucha vinegar. In addition to these healthy acids, kombucha vinegar is also rich in probiotics and antioxidants from the green and black tea that form the backbone of our original kombucha brew. With a lower overall acidity (~3% vs 5-7%) than other vinegar varieties, kombucha vinegar is a bright, flavorful ingredient that will bring a zing to any dish or drink that you can dream up.

Flavors include:

Raspberry Lime

A sultry and seductive fusion of zesty limes and voluptuous raspberries that will teleport you into the sweet depths of summer – all year long

Grapefruit

A perky zing from the rind and a dash of natural sweetness from the plump flesh of the grapefruit come together in perfect harmony to envelope you in a bright, zesty embrace

Cayenne

The powerhouse combo of pungent ginger, fiery cayenne, earthy turmeric, and wildflower honey creates a game-changing, reality-warping experience for your tastebuds unlike any other. Strap in for the flavor ride of your life

Pear Ginger

The lovechild from a passionate affair between irresistibly sassy ginger and ripe, juicy pears that will set your spine a-tingle

About Olga Sorzano

My mom once told me, “Many new things are nothing but well-forgotten old ones.” This is certainly the case for my kombucha adventure. Kombucha was probably one of the first words I learned from my great-grandmother “Baba” as a child growing up in Siberia. As far back as I can remember, Baba always had a thick glass jar tucked away in the top corner of the pantry. I grew up drinking Baba’s kombucha on a regular basis until I arrived in the U.S. in 2000. A few years later, when expecting my first child, I began to have cravings for that taste of home. I realized I needed to get back to my roots and started brewing kombucha. In 2015, I decided to brew my Old-World recipe for others to enjoy and that’s when Baba’s Bucha came to life.

My Baba Dora was truly an amazing woman. She was born on November 16, 1908, in Siberia. She lived through the Russian Revolution, survived two wars and raised four children on her own. When she was a young girl, her father affectionately called her “Little Red Squirrel”due to her fiery red hair. This nickname stuck with her throughout her life and was the inspiration for Baba’s Bucha’s logo.

My baba helped raise me until I was five years old. She was there for me when I was learning to walk and talk. She taught me how to play peek-a-boo and make mud pies. But most important, she taught me to love and appreciate food. She was the one who poured me my very first glass of her homemade kombucha — that delicious, slightly fizzy drink with a strange floating “mushroom” that I learned to love and crave. So, this kombucha adventure is a dedication to the memory of my beloved Baba Dora – my Little Red Squirrel.

For More Information:

https://www.babasacidtrip.com/