CHICAGO, Ill.— It was nearly two years ago when Leslie Danford, a working mother of four was on the hunt for an easy solution to keep her family healthy who were dealing with multiple colds and gut issues. What she found was a lack of choices that provided a convenient path to immunity and gut health without added sugars and mystery ingredients. So Danford, a former executive at Beam Suntory and Foxtrot, set out to create a health beverage with real ingredients rather than using gummies or powders.

“As a working mother of four, I wanted a convenient snack or beverage that wasn’t full of sugar and could keep my family healthy in a fun and easy manner,” explains Danford.

Vitaminis Brand was formed and introduced Immune Support. Rich in Vitamin C, Zinc and Magnesium, it is made of only seven ingredients (plus water). With pineapple and orange taste and no added sugars, it makes a great alternative to plain juice or gummy vitamins for kids and adults to stay healthy all year round. Plus it’s vegan, gluten and dairy free and is allergy friendly. Vitaminis Immune Support shot is a convenient and fun way to keep the whole family healthy.

“With Vitaminis, we’ve created an easy-to-serve functional beverage that plays a positive role in a family’s everyday nutrition,” Danford adds.

Now introducing Vitaminis Gut Health, packed with fiber and probiotics. Vitamini’s Gut Health not only supports regularity, but it is one of the only probiotic drinks on the market that doesn’t require refrigeration. As a 2.5 oz shot, Gut Health is something you can take with you anywhere, such as in your purse or in a lunch box (no refrigeration required like so many other probiotic products).

“We worked closely with a beverage formulator for several months to find a probiotic that is more convenient for a busy parent,” explains Danford.

Made with no added sugar or mystery ingredients, and just like the original immune support shot, it is 100% vegan, gluten and dairy free with a berry banana taste .

Vitaminis can be purchased by the 12 pack (starting at $29.99) or via a subscription.

With delicious, approachable flavors and no sugar or mystery ingredients, Vitaminis Brand is perfect to stock up on for an easy immune system support or gut health boost for the whole family or to add to your daily smoothie. All products are made from recyclable materials and require no refrigeration.

For More Information:

http://vitaminisbrand.com