Jeng NA Cocktails To Be Featured at Art Basel in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.— Modern art meets the modern cocktail this week, as Jeng alcohol-free cocktails will be featured at Art Basel, the international art fair being held in Miami Beach November 28 – December 3.

Jeng cocktails will be featured at The Miami Beach Edition and Kimpton Surfcomber hotels. In addition, Jeng will be served throughout the week at exclusive VIP events, grab & go pop-ups, six restaurant menus, wellness programming, and the Daniel Arsham book signing.

“Jeng is the modern alternative to the traditional cocktail, which makes us a perfect pairing for Art Basel,” said John Enghauser, co-founder, Jeng. “We are honored to be a part of this amazing event.”

Jeng’s participation in Art Basel is in collaboration with Boisson, the nation’s premier alcohol-free bottle shop with retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Jeng recently partnered with Boisson at Summit Palm Desert, an exclusive gathering of progressive thought leaders.

“The future of drinking is alcohol-free,” said Owen Grogan, Head of Brand Partnerships & Experience at Boisson. “We are excited to serve Jeng and other NA beverages at Art Basel that delight, relax, and inspire.”

According to Art Basel’s website, “Since its launch in 2002, Art Basel Miami Beach has served as a dynamic platform uniquely bridging the art scenes of North and South America, Europe, and beyond. The edition will be the largest to date, featuring 282 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories – more than half of which hail from the Americas. In addition to its Galleries, Positions, Nova, Survey, and Edition sectors, the fair will host 20 large-scale projects as part of the Meridians sector, 29 curated installations within exhibitors’ booths in the Kabinett sector, as well as nine panels with leading art world voices in its renowned Conversations series.”

About Jeng, LLC

Founded by John Enghauser and Christopher Lackner, Jeng makes premium alcohol-free, ready-to-drink cocktails for the world to enjoy. With flavors inspired by classics like the Moscow Mule, Paloma, and Gin & Tonic, Jeng cocktails are a modern, refreshing, and hangover-free alternative to alcohol. More at sipjeng.com

For More Information:

https://sipjeng.com/