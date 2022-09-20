Jibby Coffee Welcomes Michael Cunningham As VP of Sales

MIAMI, Fla.— Jibby Coffee, a functional beverage brand with a line of CBD-infused coffees and lattes, welcomes Michael Cunningham as new Vice President of Sales. Cunningham was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Docklight Brands, managing the Marley Beverage line of CBD-infused teas, and before that was a market manager for Dr Pepper Snapple and PepsiCo in various regions globally. Cunningham brings 30+ years of beverage sales experience to Jibby Coffee .

“We’re excited to welcome Michael who not only brings relevant experience from CBD beverage sales but also 30-plus-years in beverage as a whole,” said James Reina, CEO of Jibby Coffee. “Michael will be key to activating new distribution and bringing our functional, clean coffee to new markets.”

While at Docklight, Michael oversaw growth into 40,000+ stores and managed relationships with key partners like Gopuff and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the largest distributor of liquor as well as CBD beverages in the United States.

“Michael has found incredible success developing partnerships with retailers and distributors willing to take a bet on this exciting new ingredient and we will lean on his expertise as we look to become the household CBD coffee brand,” adds Reina.

Jibby Coffee is currently distributed throughout NY, NJ, IL, FL, and soon in Southern California. Their CBD-infused cold brew, matcha, and oat milk latte products are available online at jibbycoffee.com as well as on Gopuff in NYC and Chicago.

About Jibby Coffee

Jibby brews CBD-infused coffees and lattes to help you feel productive, clear, and stress-free. Ingrained is our culture is a commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing—which is why our drinks are made with Fair Trade Certified ingredients and we’ve partnered with 1% for the Planet. We’re reimagining America’s morning ritual with a coffee that’s uplifting and grounding—quickly becoming the household name for CBD coffee.

For More Information:

https://jibbycoffee.com/