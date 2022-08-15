Join BevNET & Super Coffee For An Industry Meetup in Austin, TX

The teams at BevNET and SuperCoffee are hosting a food and beverage industry meetup on Thursday, September 15th from 4:30 PM to 7 PM CT. The meetup will feature live interviews with the editor and producer of Taste Radio, Ray Latif. Join us to network and meet members of the Super Coffee, BevNET, NOSH, and Taste Radio teams including John Craven, Carol Ortenberg, Jacqui Brugliera and Mike Schneider. We also encourage you to bring your own samples for others to try.

Industry professionals within the food, beverage, and beer & beyond industries are invited to register. There is no cost to attend. Beverages and appetizers will be served.

Here are the details:

Date: Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 – 7:00 PM CT

Location:

Super Coffee HQ

1005 E Saint Elmo Rd

Austin, Texas, 78745

Parking is available at the office in the surrounding parking lot. Uber and Lyft are also easily accessible.

RSVP >>

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading, independent media company for the beverage industry with 14.7M pageviews. Brands, suppliers, service providers, retailers, and investors alike turn to us for the daily coverage we provide and the in-person connections we can forge. We live and breathe our categories and thrive by helping our partners succeed.

About NOSH

Always thoughtful, informed, and comprehensive – NOSH is the go-to source of coverage and context for the burgeoning business community of Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged foods. NOSH reaches brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers with a mix of media. Think of it as the food-focused extension of BevNET.com.

About Brewbound

Brewbound is the leading source of comprehensive beer industry coverage and information. We feature timely analysis of the latest trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. Our audience engages with our site daily for up-to-the-minute news, a robust industry jobs board, an always-fresh database of U.S. beer companies, as well as a growing marketplace with listings for equipment, services, and more.

About Taste Radio

Taste Radio is our industry-leading podcast, created for those who are building businesses and shaping markets in food and beverage. Listeners learn best practices and pitfalls shared by leaders and rising stars alike. Topics can range from the daily dilemmas of entrepreneurship to lessons learned in production, supply-chain, scale, branding, packaging, data, tech, social media, marketing, sales, and more.