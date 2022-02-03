Jones Soda to Launch Nootropic Supplement in Partnership with Mike Tyson and Wesana Health

SEATTLE — Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, Wesana Health (“Wesana”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an integrated life sciences company whose mission is to revolutionize the treatment of neurological health and performance through advanced technology and psychedelic therapies, and professional boxer and celebrity Mike Tyson today announced their partnership to bring a completely new functional supplement experience to market.

Inspired by Mike Tyson’s personal journey in pursuit of optimal mental health through the use of natural, fungi and plant-based solutions, Jones worked closely with Wesana’s science team to create a distinct line of liquid supplements designed to promote focus, clarity and support brain health.

“This project is especially important to me because so much of my personal growth has resulted from natural therapies,” said Tyson. “I am grateful that now, because of our partnership with Wesana and Jones Soda, everyone can enjoy these delicious beverages that provide a cool combination of functional, nutritional ingredients with a bold taste and signature Jones twist.”

Mark Wingertzahn, PhD, Wesana’s chief scientific officer commented, “We are so pleased to develop this first-of-its kind nootropic supplement alongside Jones Soda and in partnership with Mike. Our proprietary blend of nootropics and adaptogens underscore that physical health starts with taking care of your mental health. Having a healthy mind in a healthy body leads to higher levels of productivity and performance.”

Launching in the first quarter of 2022, Jones Nootropics will initially be available in two delicious flavors. The flavors, Tyson’s Punch and Tiger’s Blood, both feature fruity, crisp, and flavor-forward taste profiles that are great complements to the functional nootropic experience.

“At Jones, we are really excited to be a part of this meaningful project,” said Jones Soda president and CEO, Mark Murray. “Through the use of these naturopathic therapies, Mike Tyson has been able to realize a lifestyle that balances the persona he is known for publicly with his own deeply thoughtful and peaceful nature at home.”

The initial run will be available for purchase on www.jonessoda.com.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About Wesana Health.

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.