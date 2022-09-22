Joyba Beverage Logo, Boba Branding Makes a Splash with Design Agency CBX

NEW YORK, N.Y.— To ensure launch success in the fast-growing Bubble Fruit Tea beverage market, Del Monte Foods has partnered with New York-based brand design agency CBX to establish its bubble tea beverage Joyba brand with unique positioning, tone, and reason for being.

The CBX design process for Del Monte’s Joyba Bubble Tea involved two main phases of work. CBX began by developing a Joyba brand mark – with consideration for logo design, typography, and color – for the lightly sweetened, real brewed tea, infused with vibrant fruit flavors with Popping Boba – lightly flavored bubbles that pop when you bite them.

The second phase of CBX’s work was the Joyba Bubble Fruit Tea design exploration. Joyba launched in a custom 12-ounce plastic cup with an embedded telescoping straw to replicate an authentic boba shop experience that includes a large straw in which the bubbles fit through. The CBX design team took advantage of the transparent cup to showcase the popping boba pearls at the bottom of the cup, and created patterning that was reminiscent of the popping boba and tea experience dating back to Taiwan in the 1980s.

“We created Joyba Bubble Tea to offer a new, unique, and fun experience that also taste delicious,” said Bibie Wu, Del Monte Foods Chief Marketing Officer. “It was important that our package designs communicate that it’s a delightfully unexpected, multi-textural, boba-shop inspired drink that’s refreshingly fruity and fun.”

The design for all four Joyba flavors – Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea, Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea, Cherry Hibiscus Caffeine Free Tea, and Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea design – uses a collection of simple, iconic shapes to illustrate flavors.

In partnership with CBX, Joyba has won multiple design awards including a GDUSA Package Design in 2022, and a GDUSA Graphic Design Award in 2021.

“CBX knows that this new Joyba branding – geared toward Gen Y and Gen Z consumers – needed to feel aspirational, trendy, and experiential rather than functional,” said Lauren Kossar, Associate Creative Director at CBX. “The imagery had to clearly convey it was a popping boba bubble fruit tea product, but also speak to a more adventurous flavor profile and experiential moment.”

The Joyba color palette is fruit and product inspired with natural colors derived from real fruit. The use of contemporary and approachable typefaces allows Joyba’s bubbly personality to shine. The fruit depictions transform real fruit flavors and ingredients into a playful, boba-inspired experience. The combination of colors, tones, and shades gives the “bubbles” an illusion of movement, breathing life into the flavors.

