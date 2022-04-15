Just In Time For The Best Summer Ever: Monster Ultra Introduces Peachy Keen

Corona, Calif. – Monster Energy just unveiled the newest addition to the Monster Energy Ultra Family, Peachy Keen – a juicy and bold peach flavor that tastes like the perfect summer day. Inspired by all things ‘groovy’, Ultra Peachy Keen is perfect to spark the flame that brings out your wild side.

“The summer of love was about hope, peace and connecting to something bigger than yourself” said Monster Energy’s Chief Marketing Officer Dan McHugh. “We wanted to ignite the passion of this time for our customers.”

Full of flavor and with zero sugar, Monster Ultra Peachy Keen is sure to satisfy the ‘wild child’ within. Packing a peachy punch with a 60’s throwback design, Monster Ultra Peachy Keen will kick things up at bonfires, festivals, or even hot pool days.

Ultra Peachy Keen joins an impressive lineup of Ultra Family products – a portfolio of zero sugar, full flavored beverages made with Monster Energy’s unique energy blend. The Ultra Family comes in 12 different varieties perfectly suited for anyone looking to make the most out of every day while striving for healthier lifestyle choices.

Monster Ultra is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

