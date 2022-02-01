KeHE Gains Expanded Distribution of Natural & Specialty Products for Publix Supermarkets

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – KeHE Distributors announced today that it will gain expanded distribution of natural & specialty assortments for Publix Supermarket, a premier quality food retailer located throughout the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“With a rewarding and longstanding partnership with Publix, we are delighted to increase KeHE’s distribution of natural and specialty items for Publix,” stated Lisa Burke, Vice President of Sales for Publix at KeHE. “This enhanced partnership will allow us to better serve Publix and its customers with innovation and an expanded assortment.”

This expanded distribution will open the distributor’s product assortment portfolio to Publix by providing a wider selection of offerings, particularly in categories of Vitamins, Supplements, and Body Care. With KeHE’s trend expertise and dedicated support, Publix will be able to satisfy the consumer demand for “what’s next” and better serve their current shoppers utilizing KeHE’s comprehensive assortment.

As one of the largest pure-play distributors focused on natural, organic, and specialty products, KeHE is dedicated to supporting Publix’s goal of elevating its product selection to its customers.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors®, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter.

