Kill Cliff Launches Second High Caffeine, High CBD Beverage: Laser Lemons

ATLANTA — Kill Cliff, the clean energy drink company, is releasing a second beverage in its trailblazing Octane product line: Laser Lemons. Octane contains 125mg of clean caffeine as well as 25mg of CBD and was launched with the Killer Cliffsicle in November 2020 to rave reviews from the industry and customers alike.

Laser Lemons expands the flavor offering of Kill Cliff’s new beverage category that blends high caffeine with high CBD, with a lemon explosion infused with ginger, honey and herbs to make a uniquely refreshing drink.

Kill Cliff CEO and former Navy SEAL, John Timar, said “Consumers are already coupling CBD and caffeine products in their daily regimen, so the Octane line is a natural extension to support this usage occasion in an RTD format. Laser Lemons is a great next step to further cement our position as the trailblazer in an exciting new category. It is also unlike any flavor we’ve ever created. Enjoy!”

John Brenkus, Kill Cliff CMO, adds “We have been innovating in the CBD category since early 2019 and we’re proud to have built the most dominant CBD beverage company in America. We continue to expand our audience through ground breaking, fresh product innovation. Octane’s success stems from giving consumers all the benefits of caffeine smoothed over with CBD.”

Founded by a Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff has donated over a million dollars to The Navy SEAL Foundation by donating a portion of proceeds from every order. With signature drinks from Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya, Kill Cliff is redefining the clean energy space. Laser Lemons is available online at killcliff.com.

About Kill Cliff

Founded by a Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff is the nation’s best tasting and fastest growing clean energy and CBD beverage brand. Recently recognized as one of the 40 fastest growing middle market companies in Georgia, Kill Cliff is uniquely bold in its approach to making every drinkhole happy. A champion for the peoples, Kill Cliff is crushing the souls of the toxic energy establishment by offering a better lifestyle choice delivered through a mouthwatering cornucopia of flavors. A mission driven company, Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice of active military and veterans through its partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation, recently exceeding $1m in charitable contributions. Go to killcliff.com, follow Kill Cliff on social media, and download Kill Cliff TV from the iOS or Android app stores for 100% more American winning! No Drinkhole will be left behind. Own it.

For More Information:

https://killcliff.com/collections/octane