King Kongin Debuts New Flavors: Mango Pineapple and Kongin Ade Fruit Punch

King Kongin, the number 1 zero sugar multivitamin energy drink to give you the energy boost you need to conquer the world, has launched a new energy drink flavor: Mango Pineapple. Each 12 fl oz can has 0 calories, 0 sugar, 160mg caffeine, 100% natural flavor, and formulated with vitamins B and D.

King Kongin is also announcing the launch of Kongin Ade Fruit Punch. Always 0 sugar, each 16 fl oz PET bottle combines delectable fruit flavors in a refreshing blend made with real 100% natural fruit juice.

King Kongin is designed to be different with enhanced power and healthy energy for extraordinary people who like to ‘fuel up’ on the go. Our multivitamin energy drink contains vitamins B3, B6, and B12, as well as 116mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a cup of coffee. King Kongin energy drink is wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, and vegan.

The new drinks are available on Amazon in a 12 pack for $29.99.

