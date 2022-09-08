King Kongin Energy Expands Distribution

As the Chief Operating Officer of King KongIn, LLC, Myra Dulac is actively engaged in promoting this new, healthy energy drink. A successful entrepreneur, Dr. Dulac has always been very focused on health and anti-aging endeavors. She helped create this new formulation of energy drink to promote health and fitness. Tired of products currently on the market, she worked to create an energy drink that is the best flavor profile on the market, and healthy at the same time. Zero sugar, and packed with vitamins and other healthy additives, this drink will revolutionize the Energy Drink market. It has been designed for consumers who need that energy boost, but don’t want any jitters. This drink also tastes much better than anything else currently available. Initial marketing efforts are aimed at fitness centers and clubs, where this subtle energy drink is a great nighttime mixer for Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Champagne, etc. King Kongin, LLC manufactures and distributes King KongIn Energy Drink, a healthy alternative that is based in Southern Florida; and is made exclusively in the United States. King Kongin is not just a new energy drink; rather it is a new company promoting giving back to our communities with education and funding from proceeds.

King Kongin LLC has partnered with two famous musicians to help promote our product as Brand Ambassadors. The combination of these two powerful influencers is opening doors to distribution that can rapidly promote and advertise this new formulation.

Launched in April of 2022, this drink is now available on Amazon and shelves at the Rouses’ stores. Join us in being ‘King Kongin!

For More Information:

https://kingkongin.com