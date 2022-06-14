Koe Organic Kombucha Earns Massive Distribution Wins Following Rebrand

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Koe Organic Kombucha — fruit-forward, probiotic-packed, and refreshingly delicious kombucha – announces expanded distribution in conventional grocery, natural grocery, and convenience stores across the U.S including select Target, Rite Aid, 7-Eleven, Extra Mile, Woodman’s, and Food City stores. This expanded distribution is fueling Koe sales, which according to IRI Reporting are growing over 16 times faster than the Kombucha category. Koe also has the number one fastest velocity growth in the kombucha category, which indicates loyalty as new consumers become repeat purchasers. Koe is the first or only kombucha in many new accounts, making the healthy fermented brew more accessible to consumers nationwide.

Target is offering exclusive 4-packs in Koe’s fan-favorite flavors including Watermelon, Tropical, and Strawberry Lemonade. A selection of the full line-up of flavors – Tropical, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Dragonfruit, Mango, and Blueberry Ginger – can be found in single 12 oz. slim cans at other new retailers.

“With a refreshed recipe that includes a boost of vitamin-C and sessionable flavor, these new marquee retail placements give consumers much better access our gut-healthy, delicious beverages,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Koe. “We are so thankful for these new retail partners and buyers who are seeing our brand, our growth data, trying our refreshing flavors, and bringing us in. Now, we’re hyper-focused on driving trial and building brand awareness through focused marketing campaigns. Getting that liquid to lips is key for us, because once people try Koe, they tend to fall in love and become loyal fans.”

Koe is made with organic fruit juice, billions of live probiotics, over 200% of the RDA of vitamin C, and refreshing sparkling water, resulting in real immunity benefits and standout flavors without the traditional funky, sour taste in other kombuchas. Every flavor comes in recyclable, shelf-stable cans, making it easy for consumers to enjoy Koe anytime, anywhere.

Additional new Koe retailers include Global, 7-Eleven (Chicago), Natural Grocers, Bolla Markets, Atlantis Markets, Seasons Corner Markets, and Champlain Farms (Vermont). New distributors include Europa, Vistar, National Convenience Distributors, Grocery Supply Company, Church Point Wholesale, Imperial Trading, Lyons, DB Miller Inc, and Watkins Distributing. Looking ahead, Koe will launch at select Walmart locations in Florida during their June 2022 resets. For more information about Koe, visit the brand’s gorgeous new website at www.drinkkoe.com. To stay up to date on all of the latest news, announcements, and trends, follow Koe on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koe

Koe is kombucha, only better! Without any of the funky, sour, vinegar-y taste and strange floaties you find in other kombuchas, LA-based Koe boasts real fruit flavor and all the gut-healthy benefits we love about the brewed tea-based drink. It’s real kombucha (fermented and all!), without the weird.

Available in six juicy flavors, Koe is made with organic fruit juice, live probiotics, and refreshing sparkling water to create a crave-able drink with real health benefits. At just 25 calories per can, Koe delivers billions of premium probiotics, 15mg of caffeine, over 200% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C, and just 5-6g of sugar (without artificial sweeteners, flavors, or stabilizers) per can.

For More Information:

https://drinkkoe.com/