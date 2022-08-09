Kopke Releases Rare 50-Year-Old Aged White and Tawny Port

NEW YORK, N.Y.— This year, the Douro and Port Wine Institute (IVDP) announced a new Port wine category, now adding a 50-year age designation to the permitted 10, 20, 30 and 40 year age classifications for Port Wine. Kopke, established in 1638, is the oldest Port Wine House with correspondingly deep and well-kept stocks, and is the first House to launch both a 50 Year Old White and a 50 Year Old Tawny accordance with this exciting new category.

Kopke 50-Year-Old Tawny Port (SRP $250/750ml) and a very rare Kopke 50-Year-Old White Port (SRP $175/375ml) were available for presale orders from wholesalers nationwide this past spring, and should reach retail shelves in October. Early scores are impressive, including 98 and 96 points respectively from The Wine Advocate.

The wines blended into these rare 50-year-old Ports come from Kopke’s unique and enviable cellar of barrel-aged wines. The House’s 10, 20, 30 and 40 year offerings of both aged Tawny and White Ports represent both the master blender’s art and a taste of history. These new 50 year offerings will bring discerning Port drinkers even further back in time.

Carla Tiago of the Kopke winemaking team comments: “I am so eager to see the Kopke 50-year-old Ports in the U.S. Port wine is a combination of science and art, and the 50-year-old Ports are one of the best expressions of the art of time. Of the wines blended in the Kopke 50-year-old, the youngest wine is about 48 years old and the oldest is 54; the wine shows the balance of the acidity and freshness these wines can retain, as well as the honeyed richness and bold structure one expects from barrel aged Port wine.”

About Kopke Port Wine

Kopke Port Wine (Portugal), est. 1638 and currently owned by Sogevinus Fine Wines, is the oldest Port wine house. Located in the upper Douro DOC, a UNESCO Cultural World Heritage site since 2001, Kopke benefits from the imposing geography of the Douro Valley: the plunging valleys allow vines to be planted from altitudes of 1,900 feet on the upper ridges, down to 230 feet alongside the river, with immensely diverse terroirs. Kopke wines are sourced and produced in Quinta São Luiz, one of the most important estates in Douro region, where Kopke also opened a small Inn, The Vine House, in July 2022.

The 300-acre estate has 220 acres planted to traditional Portuguese grape varieties, such as Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz, and Tinta Cão. There are also small plots of Tinta Barroca and Souzão. Kopke is known for its unmatched stocks, including Colheitas (single year, barrel-aged ports) in both Tawny and White stretching back over a century. Kopke offers a full line of Ruby, Tawny, and White Port in every price category. With hundreds of years of tradition, diligence, and experience, Kopke is the cradle of Port Wine. These wines will continue to stand the test of time, tell many stories, and delight each drinker release after release.

