Krisp Drinks Partners With Fat Joe, Krasdale Foods, Power to the Patients and UPNYC for Turkey Drive

Krisp Drinks Partnered with Fat Joe, Krasdale Foods, Power to the Patients, and UPNYC for a turkey drive on November 22. At three of the UPNYC locations Krasdale Foods, a wholesaler and distributor, donated over 3000 turkeys and canned goods for folks to make a thanksgiving dinner. Along with the food, Krisp Drinks also donated over 3000 bottles of healthy hydration.

Fat Joe, an American rapper originally from the Bronx, was on hand to pass out Turkeys at all three of his UPNYC sneaker locations. Fat Joe was gracious enough to have Krisp Drinks as part of the giving back to his community.

Sean Banks, founder and CEO of Krisp Drinks, is always willing to be a part of any community outreach. With a pledge to always give back 2% of their profits to underserved communities and help to fight childhood obesity and diabetes it was a no brainer. “We jumped at the chance to be a part of this turkey drive. A chance to reach the people and educate them of a healthy form of hydration that is good for you with a great taste! Giving back is a huge part of who we are, and I was so happy we could put it together in time to be a part of it.”

The event was uplifting and upbeat. DJ Ted Smooth kept the party going for all in attendance. Volunteers handed out bags with all of the fixins’ for a Thanksgiving dinner while everyone danced and had a great time to kick off this season of giving.

Also in attendance was the first African American woman to be the president of the Bronx borough., Vanessa L. Gibson.