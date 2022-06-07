KUL MOCKS Expands Craft Mocktail Line and Its Distribution

KUL MOCKS ready-to-drink alcohol free cocktails are infused with spirit notes to keep the party going. Uniquely created with health and wellness in mind, KUL MOCKS drinks are 50 calories or less without sacrificing any taste. Through a unique Zero Proof Process, KUL MOCKS are 0.00% ABV, gluten free, non-GMO, caffeine free and contain nothing artificial.

The development of these delicious mocktails began with Danielle Goss and her husband Nate discovered they were expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019. The couple enjoyed socializing over cocktails, so they searched for mocktails for Danielle. They quickly realized that spirit-free cocktails and ready-to-drink mocktails were hard to find in stores, bars, and restaurants.

After an extensive market analysis, conducting focus groups, and consulting beverage industry experts, they found the demand for 100 percent alcohol-free options extended well-beyond pregnant women.

KUL MOCKS launched in July of 2020 selling online and in Wisconsin and Minnesota markets with a Strawberry Mock-arita, Mock Mule and Blackberry Mock-jito. Just under 2 years later, the brand has grown its distribution across 16 states with plans to take the brand national.

Just in time for summer, KUL MOCKS announced the addition of the NEW Adventure Collection ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. The Adventure Collection is a variety 6 pack featuring 3 new RTD mocktails. Danielle, CEO at KUL MOCKS, shares that the push to introduce new flavors was due to consumer demand after conducting surveys, taking in sampling feedback and the overwhelming feedback from consumers sharing they wanted more options. Adding a 2nd variety pack to their line helps further engage trial as more and more Americans are being more “mindful” of their alcohol consumption.

ADVENTURE COLLECTION (NEW! Summer 2022)

CLASSIC MOCK-ARITA

Infused with freshly expressed lime, lemon and agave tequila flavors for the classic margarita experience.

MOCK G&T

Bright and full of zest! Botanicals, gin spirit notes, juniper and fresh citrus mixed to give the classic gin and tonic experience.

PEACH HIBISCUS CIDER

Peach and honeycrisp apple mixed with notes of floral hibiscus. Infused with a vodka-like spirit note for an artisanal drinking experience.

KUL MOCKS has a busy summer ahead. CEO and Co-Founder Danielle Goss shares their involvement in large-scale music festivals, events and the on- and off- premise distribution of the new Adventure Collection has them in hardcore growth mode. The Adventure Collection is now sold at kulmocks.com and will hit retail accounts across the country this July.

For More Information:

https://www.kulmocks.com/