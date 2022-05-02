Laïta Nutrition Launches RTD Sports Nutrition Products

Specializing in the formulation and manufacturing of complex nutritional products, Laïta Nutrition is the nutrition division of the Laïta dairy cooperative and is affirming its expertise in the sports nutrition market.

The company is focusing its innovation activities on this specific segment and opening up new perspectives to satisfy a wide range of target consumers.

In a market dominated by powdered products, Laïta Nutrition has chosen to offer a liquid product, a market in which the company has solid and extensive experience.

There are 3 types of high-protein, ready-to-drink finished products, all developed with one ambition: making protein more readily available.

The company offers two high-protein drinks, one made with plant proteins and the other with cow’s milk proteins, and a performance shot made with amino acids.

Connecting with contemporary consumer trends, these innovations are an easier alternative to the usual tub of protein powder, in terms of both practicality and taste!

They offer interesting opportunities for both traditional stakeholders and those who wish to enter the sports nutrition market and reach out to seasoned consumers with more of a lifestyle focus.

Initially focused on bodybuilders and athletes, it has gradually opened up to ordinary consumers, who see sport and nutrition as a way of adopting a healthy lifestyle. A new market is emerging with an adapted product response to meet the different needs and expectations of this new kind of informed consumer.

