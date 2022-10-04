Latino-Owned Soda Brand Dr. Perfy Launches Legacy Flavor with the First NFT Can

Dr. Perfy is the first line extension from low-sugar soda maker, Perfy and also the first soda brand to use an NFT on its can design. As a Latino founder, Vasa Martinez uses this SKU to give power to la cultura in technology and make the world of Web3 approachable. Lack of access and education has consistently made new technology unavailable to minority communities but Dr. Perfy hopes to expand this community’s knowledge and power through a nostalgic soda and cultural staple in most Hispanic households.

Dr. Perfy has a similar taste profile as another adored soda flavor (you can guess!) and is a limited edition can featuring a Doodle’s NFT that brings Web3 into commerce. This marks the 4th SKU in their lineup that has –– to date–– been comprised of only Fruity Flavors like Fruit Punch, Blood Orange Yuzu, and Tropical Citrus. Launching Dr. Perfy as the first SKU in their “Legacy Flavor” lineup sets the tone for Perfy to become a true soda company that empowers the consumer in the Web3 & in real life.

Dr. Perfy uses not from concentrate fruit juices to recreate a childhood favorite soda but instead uses low sugar friendly ingredients like blueberries, marion blackberries and pear juices. And just like the rest of the line, Dr. Perfy is sweetened with a blend of stevia, monk fruit, and allulose.

Dr. Perfy is available for the general public to experience online at DrinkPerfy.com.

