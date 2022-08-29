Lechia’s Organic, Zero-Sugar Chia & Flax and Macadamia Milks Now Available at H-E-B

Lechia, a brand dedicated to nutrient-packed, dairy alternatives is now accessible to even more consumers looking for healthy alternatives as the brand expands into H-E-B locations across Texas. The retailer will carry Lechia’s line of organic, high-quality, zero-sugar chia and flax and macadamia milk offerings, which are available in four flavors: Macadamia nut milk in vanilla, unsweetened, and original, as well as a vanilla Chia & Flax milk.

“As an Austin native, I couldn’t be more pleased to further make high-quality and nourishing products accessible to all,” says Kristen Palmer, Co-founder of Lechia. “We created Lechia to bring organic products to market that nourish the health of the brain and gut while properly hydrating the body, without sacrificing taste. I am thrilled to share our range of dairy-free milks with fellow Texans!”

Not only are Lechia milks plant-based, but also all the ingredients are certified organic, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, palm-oil free, carrageenan-free, and non-GMO. Lechia milks are a good source of prebiotics and calcium and an excellent source of Omega-3, naturally due to its superfood ingredients like chia & flax seeds and macadamia nuts, which are known to have a beneficial effect on brain and heart health.

Available in the refrigerated and cereal aisle, Lechia retails for $4.99. In addition to H-E-B, Lechia is available for purchase on Lechia.co and Amazon as well as Walmart.com.

About Lechia

Founded by industry veterans Kristen Palmer and Christian Goga, Lechia is a brand dedicated to nutrient-packed dairy alternatives offering a line of organic, high-quality, zero-sugar chia & flax and macadamia milks. All Lechia products come with wellness and health benefits naturally due to ingredients like macadamia nuts, chia and flax seeds, which makes it an excellent source of Omega-3 and a good source of prebiotics and calcium. Not only are Lechia milks plant-based, but also all of the ingredients are certified organic, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, and non-GMO. Lechia milks are crafted in Brooklyn and are currently available in four offerings: Macadamia Nut Milk in Vanilla, Unsweetened, and Original, as well as Vanilla Chia & Flax milk.

For More Information:

https://lechia.co/