LEVIA Cannabis-Infused Seltzer Launches New Limited Edition Dragon Fruit Flavor

GEORGETOWN, Mass.— LEVIA, a top selling cannabis-infused seltzer, announced the launch of its latest seasonal flavor, Dragon Fruit, just in time for the heat! Hitting shelves throughout Massachusetts later this week, the limited-edition Dragon Fruit mimics the desired effects of LEVIA’s “Achieve” seltzer – consisting of a sativa cannabis blend that gives consumers energy for work or play – with a new, fruity flavor.

It’s been a long winter and the LEVIA team has been hard at work curating the next seasonal offering. Now that the weather is warmer, it’s time to enjoy the outdoors, sipping on LEVIA’s summer seasonal, Dragon Fruit. The limited-run seltzer features original artwork from Dean McKeever (“Keever”), a local Massachusetts illustrator that’s no stranger to the LEVIA brand. Keever’s work also was highlighted in previous seasonal flavors including Pomegranate Punch and Orange Blossom.

Keever’s design predominantly features a dragon landing atop a jagged peak. Through his illustration, he wanted to portray a sense of strength and intensity. Colors such as reds, pinks, and greens are incorporated throughout while the white speckled horns on the dragon match the flesh of the fruit and invoke the flavor profile.

“It’s always seltzer season at LEVIA, but just in time for summer, our Dragon Fruit seasonal flavor is making its debut,” said Troy Brosnan, Co-Founder of LEVIA. “Whether you’re hanging with friends or enjoying a day at the beach, LEVIA’s quick onset, great taste and familiar form factor make it a great choice for summer activities.”

Along with LEVIA’S other products, which include cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures, the sweet, fruity flavors of the Dragon Fruit will elevate your experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes. LEVIA’s products are all made in Georgetown, Massachusetts and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

LEVIA’s Dragon Fruit will be available beginning the week of May 16, 2022. All LEVIA products can be found in over 150 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts. Seltzers are sold individually at MSRP of $7.00.

About LEVIA

After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble tinctures that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike.

For More Information:

https://levia.buzz