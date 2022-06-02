LEVIA Celebrates PRIDE With Launch of Limited-Edition PRIDE Label and Donation To Transgender Emergency Fund

LEVIA, a top selling cannabis-infused seltzer, is proud to announce the debut of its latest limited-edition offering, in honor of PRIDE month. Hitting shelves throughout Massachusetts later this week, the limited-edition pride can features original artwork from Hailey Bonia of Flourish Artistic Services, a Massachusetts digital designer and muralist who designed the artwork with one goal in mind, ensuring the display resonated with each member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The design prominently features an illustration of planet earth wrapped in the progressive pride flag in the form of a “hug” as Bonia believes, “every LGBTQ+ person of every sexuality, gender and identity, deserves to feel appreciated, acknowledged, loved and supported not only during pride, but at all times.” The label design ties in the colors associated with pride and incorporates a variety of heart-shaped figures to depict inclusivity and love for all.

In addition, LEVIA will be donating $5,000 to Massachusetts’ Transgender Emergency Fund during their Trans Pride: A Celebration of Liberation event occurring on June 4th at Boston’s City Hall. The donation will help provide homeless transgender individuals within the state with temporary housing for a year, accompanied by staff to oversee and support the program by providing resources for members as they work to secure their own employment and housing in the future.

“It’s important for all individuals to feel accepted and included by our brand,” said Kristin Rogers, Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at LEVIA, “PRIDE is all about celebration and whether you’re experiencing it out with friends or enjoying a backyard porch hang, we hope LEVIA’s PRIDE edition accompanies your celebratory efforts.”

LEVIA’s PRIDE edition mimics the effects of LEVIA’s “Celebrate” seltzer – consisting of a hybrid cannabis blend that provides consumers with an uplifting, elevated experience – with the flagship lemon-lime flavor.

Along with LEVIA’S other products, which include cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures, the PRIDE edition will elevate your experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes. LEVIA’s products are made in Georgetown, Massachusetts and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

Beginning the week of June 1, 2022, LEVIA’s Pride edition can be found in over 150 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts. Seltzers are sold individually at MSRP of $7.00.

About LEVIA

After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble tinctures that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike.

For More Information:

https://levia.buzz/find/