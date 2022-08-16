LEVIA Launches New Limited-Edition Flavor, Strawberry Creamsicle

LEVIA, a top selling cannabis-infused seltzer, announced the launch of its latest seasonal flavor, Strawberry Creamsicle. Hitting shelves throughout Massachusetts later this week, the limited-edition Strawberry Creamsicle offering mimics the desired effects of LEVIA’s “Achieve” seltzer – consisting of a sativa cannabis blend that gives consumers energy for work or play – with an innovative, fruity flavor.

Now that the weather is beginning to cool down, it is time to soak up as much time outdoors as possible with a seltzer. The limited-run seltzer features original artwork from Dean McKeever (“Keever”), a local Massachusetts illustrator specializing in craft beverage can design. Keever’s work has been seen on LEVIA’s prior seasonal editions including Pomegranate Punch, Orange Blossom, and Dragon Fruit.

Keever’s design predominantly features a female holding a creamsicle on a warm fall day. The design shares stylistic similarities with Orange Blossom, LEVIA’s spring 2022 seasonal, in an effort to continuously engage the existing LEVIA fan base while also trying to appeal to the cannacurious consumer. He chose to use complimentary colors such as pinks, purples, and oranges to portray the leafy, autumn season while tapping into the cool, crisp climate change with the use of blue for the females’ hair.

“In Massachusetts, we really try to hold onto summer as long as possible, and so do our customers,” said Troy Brosnan, Co-Founder of LEVIA. “With our newly launched Strawberry Creamsicle, folks can sip on something fruity and refreshing while exploring the outdoors this fall. LEVIA’s great taste and familiar form factor make it a great choice for fall activities,” added Brosnan.

Along with LEVIA’S other products, which include cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures, the sweet, fruity flavors of the Strawberry Creamsicle will elevate your experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes. LEVIA’s products are all made in Georgetown, Massachusetts and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

LEVIA’s Strawberry Creamsicle will be available beginning the week of August 15, 2022. All LEVIA products can be found in over 150 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts. Seltzers are sold individually at MSRP of $7.00.

About LEVIA

After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble tinctures that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike.

For More Information:

https://levia.buzz