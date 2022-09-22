Lift Seltzer Launches Direct-to-Consumer Sales

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Offering a new type of buzz in an honest, low-calorie microdosed beverage, Lift Seltzer announces the launch of online sales through its website, liftseltzer.com.

Customers in California can now shop online and have a 4-pack, 12-pack or 24-pack of Lift Seltzer delivered to their door. They will have a choice between Lift’s three flavors–Passion Fruit, Mango, or Blackberry–or can order a variety pack that includes all three. This new service is currently available to residents in parts of Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland, Sacramento, Napa, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino with plans to expand soon.

“We’ve had an incredibly positive response from customers who have bought our products at retail. It’s the perfect time to launch direct-to-consumer sales,” says Mark Thever, Lift Seltzer Founder and CEO.

Thever also announced a limited time offer for first-time customers: get 20% off your first online order with code GETLIFT.

“We’re excited to have a new way to get our amazing seltzers to consumers,” continued Thever, “and to build our brand in a way that also supports a wider presence.”

Lift Seltzer is a microdosed cannabis seltzer that provides a light lift, similar to a beer or glass of wine, but without the alcohol. Each Lift Seltzer contains 2mg THC & 6mg CBD, which allows for quick onset and predictable duration. With only 30 calories per serving and no hangover, it’s a great way to kick the booze, but keep the buzz.

About Lift Seltzer

At Lift, we think it’s high time to rethink your drink. Whether you’re looking for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol or a more controllable cannabis experience, Lift Seltzer offers a refreshingly new type of buzz. With only 2mg THC + 6mg CBD, our micro-dosed beverages kick in quickly and let you set your own pace, meaning they’re sessionable enough to have a few and stay social. And with only 30 calories and 5 honest ingredients, this is one drink you can feel good about.

https://www.liftseltzer.com/lift-seltzer-store