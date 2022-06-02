Lolo Hops Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Beverage Launches With Three Flavors

PORTLAND, Ore.— Lolo Hops, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling beverages infused with Pacific Northwest-grown hops, announced its launch in three distinct flavors. Lolo Hops revisits signature flavors, Pomelo Sage and Yuzu Orange Blossom, which originally launched under the name Aurora Hops in 2020 in glass bottles. A new flavor, Cascadia Field Blend, has been added to the lineup, letting the hops infusion shine without any added flavors. All three drinks are sold in 12-ounce cans, direct-to-consumer via Lolo’s online shop as well as in select markets across the country.

“Lolo is a natural evolution for Aurora, showcasing the complex and earthy flavors of our home in the Pacific Northwest in packaging that can easily be transported for any occasion,” says Victoria Pustynsky, founder and CEO of Aurora Elixirs. “We saw interest, enthusiasm and opportunity for our hops line to grow alongside the demand for refined non-alcoholic refreshments. Lolo is a unique alternative to both traditional hop waters as well as non-alcoholic beer and evokes a strong connection to nature.”

The new flavor, Cascadia Field Blend, features a naturally verdant infusion of Pacific Northwest Chinook, Mosaic and Ekuanot hops, yielding spring-like aromas of wet grass, eucalyptus and lush florals. This unique blend of hops has no added botanical flavors but tastes lively with notes of grapefruit and has a pleasantly dry finish. All Lolo Hops are non-alcoholic, naturally gluten-free and contain no artificial ingredients.

Named for the scenic Oregon-based mountain pass in the Cascade Range, Lolo marks the ascension from the lower-lying Columbia River and its tributaries to the snow-capped peak of Mt. Hood. A reminder of the natural beauty that surrounds the source region of the hops, and the restorative properties of the outdoors, Lolo is intentionally packaged in cans, allowing it to be easily enjoyed on any of life’s adventures.

Product specs include:

Cascadia Field Blend- Chinook, Mosaic and Ekuanot hops, woodsy, floral, grapefruit

Pomelo Sage- Citra hops, citrus, piney herbal sweetness

Yuzu Orange Blossom- Mosaic and Citra hops, tart, fragrant citrus, floral, earthy

Packaging: 12-ounce cans

Calories- 30

Sugar- 8 grams

Non-alcoholic

Price- $21 per 6-can pack, $40 per 12-can pack, single flavor and variety

Lolo Hops is best enjoyed chilled. Now available direct to consumers, Lolo ships nationwide. It is also available at select grocers and specialty retail shops throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon and Washington as well as California, Illinois and Texas.

About Aurora Elixirs

Founded in 2016, Aurora Elixirs are sparkling, non-alcoholic beverages made with sustainably grown whole-plant extracts from the Pacific Northwest. Bright, balanced, and refreshing, Aurora is blended and bottled and canned in small batches in their own manufacturing facility just outside of Portland, Oregon. Botanically-inspired flavors are crafted to enhance the natural aroma, taste and efficacy of their source ingredients. All-natural ingredients plus pure plant alchemy result in refreshers that are full in flavor while low in sugar and calories. Beverage lines include Aurora Elixirs which contain hemp CBD and Lolo Hops. Female founded and operated by beverage industry expert Victoria Pustynsky, Aurora was created to elevate the quality, consistency and sophistication of non-alcoholic beverages.

https://www.drinklolo.com/