Longbottom & Co Launches Virgin Mary Mixer in Chicago

British brand, Longbottom & Co today launches Longbottom Virgin Mary in the US, bringing a premium, pourable, non-alcoholic Bloody Mary mixer to consumers in Chicago. It will be available to purchase to US consumers in the Chicago metro area from early next week.

Longbottom’s US launch with Breakthru beverages in Chicago, marks the beginning of their on and off premise distribution which will be partnered with aviation customers and DTC in 2023.

Longbottom offers everyone brunch cocktails made perfectly and effortlessly, Longbottom Virgin Mary is looking to shake up the way the world experiences the Bloody Mary. Made with the world’s best tomatoes, it is free from artificial ingredients, GMO’s and plant based (vegan-certified), ensuring the perfect pour every time.

Longbottom & Co only uses the finest real juice, never from concentrate, made with fresh-pressed Pear and Canary Spanish tomato varieties, known for their sweet and balanced flavour. The tomatoes are pressed at a lower temperature to retain freshness and taste which avoids a ‘soup-y’ cooked tomato consistency in the drink. The tomatoes are grown less than two hours from the juicing facility in Southern Spain, where the climate is perfect for quality tomatoes. The farmers use drip-irrigation techniques and non-invasive biological control. The tomatoes are GMO-free and can be traced to the very plot where they were grown thanks to Longbottom & Co’s strong relationships with its suppliers.

Longbottom Virgin Mary comes in recyclable aluminium cans. These cans have an 88% reduction in weight, in comparison to glass bottles lowering the energy used for transportation significantly, whilst also having a 67% greater space efficiency when packed.

The brand is named after the co-founder’s, Ed Bathgate’s great-great grandparents, Samuel and Harriet Longbottom. The iconic packaging features a mischievous portrait of Mary Queen of Scots who was also known as Mary 1st of Scotland.

Longbottom & Co Virgin Mary is blended with a garnish that includes olives, horseradish, capers, lemon, black pepper, chill, celery salt, onion and peppers. The Worcestershire sauce used is vegan. Safe for work and a great non-alcoholic option for any time of day. It’s got spirit enough without the alcohol.

The Longbottom range is already a leading premium, canned tomato juice mixer in the UK and is on two of the UK’s most loved airlines as well as airport lounges. Tomato juice is consistently in the top three soft drink purchases on board.

According to research, altitude and cabin pressure triggers passengers’ need for umami, the Japanese term for the elusive balance of sweet and salty flavour: Tomato juice is strong in umami hence its appeal to passengers flying at 30,000 feet.

The Longbottom team led by co-founder Emma Wykes and Diana Mora, G.M of Brand and Marketing , will be responsible for all aspects of the US business, including importation, warehousing, distribution, marketing, sales and digital.

Emma Wykes, CEO and Co-Founder of Longbottom commented, “ Longbottom has had a fantastic reception since its UK launch in June 2022. We were delighted that it was quoted by The Times newspaper as being the ‘gold standard Virgin Mary’ and we are excited to be offering consumers in Chicago the chance to now enjoy it. We are giving them a premium option made from the highest quality of freshly sourced ingredients and we hope Longbottom Virgin Mary will be their must-have premium Bloody Mary mix and tomato juice brand. “

Brian Albenze, EVP United Division, Breakthru Beverage comments, “We are excited to partner with Longbottom, as their first beverage distributor in the US market. They have absolutely hit the mark on delivering a premium, authentic, alcohol-free and sustainable brand. We look forward to working closely with the team at Longbottom on introducing the brand to US consumers.”

About Bramerton

Bramerton, creators of delicious drinks in cans, Longbottom Tomato Drinks. Bramerton is a London-based business run by Emma Wykes (CEO & Co-founder) and has a global distribution network.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://longbottom.co/