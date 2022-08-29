Longbottom & Co. Ripens U.S. Tomato Juice Category With Senior Appointment to Women-led Executive Team

Longbottom & Co. proudly announces that seasoned brand marketer, Diana Mora, will lead the U.S. launch in her new position as G.M. of Brand and Marketing for Longbottom & Co. and their range of Bloody Mary and tomato juice drinks.

Mora is a CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive brands, in pioneering categories and shaping marketing concepts that deliver transformational growth. Mora will play a key role on the female-led leadership team and report directly to Emma Wykes, Co-founder, and CEO of Longbottom & Co.

As Longbottom & Co.’s G.M. of Brand and Marketing, Mora will spearhead U.S. marketing and partnerships, field marketing, advertising, DTC and digital marketing initiatives. She will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build Longbottom & Co.’s position as the must-have premium Bloody Mary mix and tomato juice brand, created for today’s consumers. She will partner closely with cross-functional teams such as sales, creative and operations to ensure market penetration.

“Diana is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the world’s most iconic and beloved beverage brands,” said Wykes. “With her extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing, and ability to build and inspire teams, we’re confident she will propel Longbottom & Co. to the next level.”

Mora brings over two decades of brand building, executional excellence and growth mindset leadership to Longbottom & Co. She started her career at Glaceau Vitaminwater and Smartwater during the early days, playing an integral role in shaping, growing, and marketing the brand. She has also worked on well-known brands Popchips, Vitacoco and Health-ade Kombucha, to name a few. Most recently, she served as a brand and strategist consultant for Poppi Prebiotic drinks and Pop & Bottle plant-based lattes.

“Bloody Mary’s are a part of the U.S. social construct which brings us together to enjoy one another, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to disrupt the market with such a great team,” said Diana Mora. “I believe Longbottom & Co.’s potential is unlimited. I look forward to working with the entire Longbottom & Co. team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand’s momentum in the months and years ahead.”

About Longbottom & Co.

Longbottom & Co is on a mission to become the tomato juice brand the world needs and that finally changes the state of the tomato drinks landscape.

The range offers consumers premium, tomato drink varietals. Made with the world’s best tomatoes, they are all free from artificial ingredients, GMO’s and vegan-certified, ensuring a perfect pour every time.

The Longbottom range is already on two of the UK’s most loved airlines as well as airport lounges. Tomato juice is consistently in the top three soft drink purchases on board.

According to research, altitude and cabin pressure alter the taste buds and smell receptors and passengers crave the sense of umami, the Japanese term for the elusive balance of sweet and salty flavor which is enhanced. Tomato juice is strong in umami hence its appeal to passengers flying at 30,000 feet.

Longbottom & Co only uses the finest real juice, never from concentrate, made with fresh-pressed Pear and Canary Spanish tomato varieties, known for their sweet and balanced flavor. The tomatoes are pressed at a lower temperature to retain freshness and taste which avoids a ‘soup-y’ cooked tomato consistency in the drink. The tomatoes are grown less than two hours from the juicing facility in Southern Spain, where the climate is perfect for quality tomatoes. The farmers use drip-irrigation techniques and non-invasive biological control. The tomatoes are GMO-free and can be traced to the very plot where they were grown thanks to Longbottom & Co’s strong relationships with its suppliers.

The Longbottom & Co range comes in recyclable aluminium cans. These cans have an 88% reduction in weight, in comparison to glass bottles lowering the energy used for transportation significantly, whilst also having a 67% greater space efficiency when packed. The brand is named after the founder, Ed Bathgate’s great-great grandparents, Samuel and Harriet Longbottom. The iconic packaging features both Samuel and Harriet’s mischievous portraits, alongside Mary Queen of Scots and friend of the brand, Eliza Cummings.

For More Information:

https://longbottom.co