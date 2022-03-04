Lyre’s Names Nick Crutchfield Global Director of Education

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits, the world’s most widely distributed brand in the no-and low- alcohol spirits sector, welcomes Nick Crutchfield as its new Global Director of Education. Crutchfield will be paramount to building brand advocacy for Lyre’s in 60 countries including Australia, United States of America, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, the Middle East and throughout Europe.

Bringing over 20 years of hospitality and marketing experience to the role, Crutchfield joins Lyre’s from Enthuse Marketing Group, where he was master educator for the Diageo Reserve portfolio for the Controls Division across 17 states. Other positions over eight years at the company include master of whisk(e)y for Diageo in the Washington D.C. and mid-Atlantic markets and Program Specialist. Crutchfield is a long-time member of the U.S. Bartender’s Guild, and his industry experience also includes bar management and brand ambassador roles. In his new position, Crutchfield will oversee the education program for Lyre’s global brand ambassadors, increasing their capacity to advocate, inspire and educate others in all that Lyre’s has to offer.

“I’m elated to join Lyre’s and lead education programs for a company that has been recognized as a unicorn in the non-alcoholic spirits category,” says Crutchfield. “It is important to our communities and lifestyles that there are options to celebrate togetherness. I joined Lyre’s to be part of that solution and I look forward to working with a team that is dedicated to showcasing inclusive drink options for everyone at the table.”

“Lyre’s goal is to be the global leader in the development of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails, so it’s vital that category capability and confidence grows at the same rate as consumer adoption,” says Lyre’s CMO Paul Gloster. “With our un-paralleled range and quality, Nick Crutchfield and the team can truly showcase the potential of no and low-ABV drink solutions when you make it a Lyre’s and educate consumers around the world.”

Lyre’s is a UK company with an international workforce of over 80 people, production in the UK, Australia, the United States and Germany, and offices in London, Sydney, New York, Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Shanghai. The most recent funding round values the UK-based company at 270 million pounds ($360 million USD), the non-alcoholic spirits category’s largest funding round to date. Lyre’s is currently available for purchase on Lyres.com and Amazon.com with listings in 50 major retailers, as well as in leading restaurants, bars, and airlines.

About Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Launched in Australia in July 2019, Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits is a range of 16 premium non-alcoholic spirits, including American Malt, Dry London Spirit, and Italian Spritz, which are capable of crafting 90% of the world’s best-selling cocktails. The portfolio also includes five Ready-To-Drink options and a non-alcoholic prosecco, all created using a unique understanding of food science and flavor architecture. The company was founded by multi award winning serial entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann, with the mission to provide an alternative to those who don’t wish to imbibe alcohol without sacrificing the flavors of their favorite spirits.

Lyre’s is the most decorated non-alcoholic spirit brand globally, receiving 10 medals at the London International Spirits Competition, 11 medals at the 2020 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge and 10 awards at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The collection was also honored at the 2019 SommCon’s Concours d’Spirits competition presented by Somm Journal, where Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso received a double gold when tasted against its alcoholic counterparts – a first for the non-alcoholic spirits category. Lyre’s is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and throughout Europe with additional countries launching every month. For more information, visit lyres.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @LyresSpiritCo.

