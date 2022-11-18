MAKA Announces NWSL Player Paige Nielsen as Part Owner and Sport Ambassador

MAKA – the only ready-to-drink sparkling wheatgrass beverage – is thrilled to announce National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Paige Nielsen, as a part owner and sports ambassador. MAKA’s founder, Brian Hill, says, “we are elated to have Paige join our team, not only as an ambassador, but as a part owner. Paige is an incredibly kind person who has demonstrated she excels both on and off the field – values which align with our company’s culture. Her passion for MAKA’s wheatgrass focused beverage is contagious.”

Paige first fell for MAKA while sampling the beverage in Rockville, MD-based Dawson’s Market. At the time, Paige was playing for D.C.’s Washington Spirit. The team went on to win the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Championship and Paige was selected as Player of the Year by the players themselves because of her consistently outstanding performance on the field. In 2022, Paige was selected as a fourth-round pick for Los Angeles’ expansion team, Angel City FC, where she currently plays and resides.

According to Paige, “MAKA aligns with my healthy well-being as an athlete by helping me prepare for training on and off the field with a clear mind and enough energy to not only last 90 minutes but perform to my highest abilities”.

MAKA’s mission of Wheatgrass For All is achieved by producing unusually delicious ready-to-drink wheatgrass beverages in a convenient and economically friendly format. MAKA can be found in grocers and independent stores from Hawaii to Maine. Several key accounts include Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbos, Vintage Grocers, Wild By Nature, Streets Markets, Woodman’s Markets, Plum Market, INFRA, NCG, and more. MAKA is distributed through KeHE and UNFI.

About MAKA

MAKA was originally conceived by its founder in his home kitchen out of necessity. Since no viable option was readily available, Brian created a ready-to-drink wheatgrass beverage. Each lightly carbonated can of MAKA contains the chlorophyll equivalent of several fresh pressed wheatgrass shots, paired with refreshing fruit juices, a touch of blue agave, and yerba mate & guayusa herbal teas – all at a price point equal to the cost of a single pressed shot in a typical juice bar. All MAKA beverages are USDA organic certified, non-GMO, vegan, and naturally gluten free. MAKA’s flavors include Coconut Pineapple, Hibiscus Passionfruit, Lemon, and Mango. MAKA offsets its carbon emissions and donates a min. of 1% of gross proceeds to water sustainability initiatives; verified by 1% for the Planet.

For More Information:

https://www.livingmaka.com