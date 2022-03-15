Making Waves in Texas: Craft Beverage Pros Launch Watertight Cocktail Co.

AUSTIN, Texas – Watertight Cocktails – an all-real, ready-to-drink adult refresher in a can – is launching exclusively in Texas this month. Boasting only real ingredients, each of the three Watertight Cocktail beverages are only 130 calories with 6% alcohol by volume per can. These innovative beverages will be available in four-packs at local grocery, convenience and liquor stores.

Watertight offers a variety of refreshing options including the Beach Margarita, featuring real lime juice, fresh orange juice and a hint of agave nectar; the Guava Paloma showcasing Texas-grown Rio Red grapefruit juice, real lime juice, fresh guava purée and a hint of agave nectar; and the Mango Sipper, a delicious blend of real mango purée, fresh orange and lime juice.

Ryan Baird and Rhett Keisler, founders of Watertight Cocktail Co. are no strangers to the beverage industry. They first met in their former roles as the co-founders of Yellow Rose Distilling and Revolver Brewing, respectively. Having wrapped up their previous posts, they combined their efforts and set out to create a drink that was made for enjoying on the water – ultimately something crisp, clean and without the fake taste or sweetness associated with manufactured flavors.

“This partnership has been so much fun because we each bring a knowledge base from different parts of the beverage industry,” said Baird. “With Watertight Cocktail Co., our first product launch, we’ve fused our past experiences and expertise to create an authentic product that we not only feel is truly delicious, but that we also feel good about drinking.”

The duo started looking at the burgeoning ready-to-drink industry in the fall of 2020, and after a lot of conversations with consumers, saw an opportunity for a 100% real canned cocktail. “It’s been really exciting to observe the rise of canned cocktails – an industry that will undoubtably continue to grow – but what we weren’t seeing was a crushable, premium drink featuring real ingredients,” said Keisler. “Now we can spend time on the water with friends instead of mixing drinks.”

About Watertight Cocktail Co.

Watertight Cocktail Co. makes all real, ready-to-drink cocktails. Made in Austin, their cocktails are rolling out in four-packs at your local grocery, convenience, and liquor stores. Boasting 100% real ingredients at 130 calories a can with a 6% ABV, Watertight Cocktail options include Beach Margarita, Guava Paloma and Mango Sipper. Mixing up a water-ready cocktail is now as easy as cracking open a can. Watertight Cocktail Co. is proud to partner with top Texas distributors including Ben E. Keith (DFW, Waco and North Texas), Brown Distributing (Greater Austin Area), Silver Eagle Distributors Houston (Greater Houston Area), Tri-City Distributors (New Braunfels), Silver Eagle Beverages (Greater San Antonio Area) and Jack Hilliard (Temple, Bryan/College Station, Galveston and Brazoria). Follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@watertightcocktails) or visit www.watertightcocktails.com to find them in stores.

For More Information:

https://watertightcocktails.com/