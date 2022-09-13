Marin Kombucha Names Mike Stern as CEO

NOVATO, Calif.— Marin Kombucha, maker of unique, craft brewed Kombucha has appointed beverage industry veteran Mike Stern as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Stern will be responsible for overseeing the brand and commercial business as it seeks to expand its Retail and Foodservice footprint.

Prior to joining Marin, Stern served as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Retail at Advantage Solutions and spent over two decades in executive Sales and Marketing roles in retail and foodservice at The Coca-Cola Company.

“Marin Kombucha is an outstanding product with an authentic story and unique process that produces a delicious beverage,” said Stern. “I’m truly impressed by the distribution the brand has achieved in Natural & Grocery retailers, restaurants, office buildings and stadiums and am excited to take them to the next level. I’m honored for the opportunity to lead such a passionate and purpose driven company focused on quality, taste and health.”

Stern assumes the role of CEO from Founder Brian Igersheim, who started the company in 2015. Brian will continue to lead operations and R&D for the Company.

About Marin Kombucha

Oak-aged Marin Kombucha provides the traditional benefits of kombucha tea with a unique culture to support optimal performance and recovery. Founded in 2015, Marin Kombucha is craft brewed with locally sourced organic ingredients and a proprietary blend of the highest quality loose leaf teas.

Refreshing and flavorful, the Marin Kombucha recipe promotes a healthy microbiome and healing properties (probiotics, antioxidants, detoxifying acids) while functionally supporting active lifestyles.

https://marinkombucha.com/