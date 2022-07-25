Marquis Expands Into All 7 Erewhon Retail Locations

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Marquis, the innovative beverage brand on a mission to change the way consumers drink caffeine, announced the launch of a new partnership with luxury supermarket chain, Erewhon Market. Marquis’ full portfolio of better-for-you tri-blend caffeinated beverages are available for purchase at all Erewhon store locations across Southern California and online at erewhonmarket.com. This marks a year of continued triple-digit growth for Marquis, with plans to meet consumer needs in the energy and tea beverage categories as BevNet reports a +13.7% increase in demand for energy drinks and a +4.4% increase in coffee/tea varieties.

“At Erewhon, we take pride in providing a great selection of tasty, health driven products that prioritize innovation and have a compelling story to tell,” said Erewhon Market CEO Tony Antoci. “As the demand for yerba mate and better-for-you beverages continue to climb, we are thrilled to offer our shoppers a unique beverage, like Marquis, that aligns perfectly with our ethos of believing nutrition is the key to a radiant lifestyle.”

According to several beverage suppliers and ingredient providers, the functional beverage market is trending upwards with no signs of slowing down– projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.49%, reaching $198.1 billion by 2026. The category includes energy drinks, functional RTD coffees/teas, yerba mate, and more with the fastest-growing segments of the market being energy drinks (+8.8%) and functional RTD coffees/teas (+5.7%). Marquis’ lineup of clean caffeinated beverages combined with Erewhon’s admiration for providing exceptional products that inspire good decision-making and healthier communities creates a synergized, organic partnership between the brands. As energy drinks make up the largest share of the U.S. functional beverage market at an estimated $18.6 billion, this health-conscious alliance between Erewhon and Marquis is poised for success.

“As Marquis continues to disrupt the functional beverage category, adding Erewhon to our respected list of retailers confirms that our mission to change the way people drink caffeine is important for consumers,” said Marquis Co-Founder and CEO Christopher Lai. “Marquis is the quintessential beverage for Erewhon customers and wellness enthusiasts alike who are seeking vibrantly delicious, better-for-you caffeinated selections. Erewhon is known for providing innovative, nutrient-rich products to their health-conscious consumers, and we are honored to be one of their ‘exceptional organic products that inspires good decision-making and healthier communities.’”

Marquis now offers a one-of-a-kind caffeinated option for Erewhon shoppers with its signature tri-blend plant-based caffeine of yerba mate, green coffee, and green tea. Containing 100% of your daily B and C Vitamins, and four different antioxidants, Marquis provides a balanced lift without the abrupt jolt or crash of most caffeinated drinks. For an elevated vitality boost, Erewhon patrons can choose from Marquis’ variety of curated, sparkling organic fruit flavors: Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, Super Berry, and the newest offering Lychee Peach. The plant-powered beverage is not only versatile but also certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free while containing zero sugar.

About Marquis:

Marquis is an innovative beverage brand based in Los Angeles that aims to change the way we drink caffeine. Founded in 2010, brothers-in-law Christopher Lai and Danny Huang realized their caffeine and sugar consumption from energy drinks was unsustainable and needed a change. They created Marquis, a plant-based caffeinated refreshment containing 100mg of organic caffeine from a proprietary blend of Yerba Mate, Green Coffee, and Green Tea. The formula delivers 100% of essential B vitamins, 100% of Vitamin C, and four different types of antioxidants. Available in Super Berry, Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, and Lychee Peach, each can of Marquis is made with Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-free ingredients, containing no sugar, calories, or net carbs. Marquis offers a better way to caffeinate for every occasion – whether it be to replace a second cup of coffee, a boost for the morning, or as an evening cocktail mixer.

About Erewhon Market:

Erewhon Market is an independent, family-owned market with seven current locations across Los Angeles including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice, and three currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Pasadena. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers.

For More Information:

https://drinkmarquis.com/