Marquis Launches Its First New Flavor As Rebrand Drives Triple-Digit Growth

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Marquis, the innovative beverage brand on a mission to change the way consumers drink caffeine, unveiled its newest flavor, Lychee Peach, to elevate its tri-blend, caffeinated beverage lineup. After launching a successful rebrand in January, the brand’s top retailer saw growth of 296% in the first quarter. Marquis expanded its lineup of unique flavor combinations to meet consumer

demand and cater to its explosive growth in 2022.

“Our brand’s Royal Refresh has received such positive reception that we decided to expand our portfolio,” said Marquis Co-Founder and CEO Christopher Lai. “Our new flavor Lychee Peach has now become an integral part of our growth strategy as it will continue to drive incremental volume throughout the year.”

According to several beverage suppliers and ingredient providers, premium functional energy and the synergy of fruit flavors with unique twists will continue to trend this year. Marquis’ Lychee Peach is a testament to the unprecedented consumer demand for a beverage that not only provides benefits, but is also like no other drink on the shelf. Derived from innovation and tastefulness, Lychee Peach offers a smooth tasting experience that complements the rest of Marquis’ portfolio, providing a lush and bright flavor, packaged in a pastel pink can that is all its own.

“Stemming from what we’re finding consumers want in a functional beverage, we’re very excited to expand on our initial lineup by introducing an entirely new flavor profile to the market,” said Marquis Co-Founder and President Danny Huang. “Lychee is not a well-known flavor, which is exactly why we wanted to combine it with something familiar and approachable, like peach, to provide consumers with a truly unique and delicious caffeinated beverage.”

As a disruptor in the yerba mate beverage category, Marquis offers the first of its kind, tri-blend caffeine by combining yerba mate with green coffee and green tea to give consumers a balanced lift throughout the day. Equivalent to the average cup of coffee, Marquis is carefully calibrated with only 100mg of organic caffeine and encourages consumers to caffeinate in moderation. Marquis, a product globally-sourced and American-made, is also available in a variety of curated, sparkling organic fruit flavors: Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, and Super Berry.

About Marquis

Marquis is an innovative beverage brand based in Los Angeles that aims to change the way we drink caffeine. Founded in 2010, brothers-in-law Christopher Lai and Danny Huang realized their caffeine and sugar consumption from energy drinks was unsustainable and needed a change. They created Marquis, a plant-based caffeinated refreshment containing 100mg of organic caffeine from a proprietary blend of Yerba Mate, Green Coffee, and Green Tea. The formula delivers 100% of essential B vitamins, 100% of Vitamin C, and four different types of antioxidants. Available in Super Berry, Citrus Yuzu, Mango Ginger, and Lychee Peach, each can of Marquis is made with certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Gluten-Free ingredients, containing no sugar, calories, or net carbs. Marquis offers a better way to caffeinate for every occasion – whether it be to replace a second cup of coffee, a boost for the morning, or as an evening cocktail mixer. All four fruit-forward flavors are available in select retailers nationwide and online at drinkmarquis.com. Marquis is a certified Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and also a member of 1% for the Planet.

