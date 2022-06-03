Michigan-Based Blake Farms Launches Line of Cold-Pressed Juices

ARMADA, Mich.— Blake Farms is expanding its product offerings with the launch of Blake’s Cold-Pressed Juices, a line of fresh fruit juice produced onsite at its farm in Armada, Mich. Blake’s Cold-Pressed Juices will be sold at metro Detroit specialty independent stores beginning June 10 and at all Blake’s locations with further distribution plans to other counties soon.

The high-pressure process of cold pressing retains more of the fruit and vegetables, their vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants than traditional juicing. One of the biggest health benefits that have consumers reaching for cold-pressed juices, is that the ingredients are 100% natural with no added sugar or preservatives since the fruit goes directly into the bottle.

“We’ve been known for our sweet cider as our signature product for decades and developing Blake’s Cold-Pressed Juices was just a logical evolution of our 75-year apple-growing heritage,” said Andrew Blake, president, Blake’s Family of Companies. “This is an investment we see going beyond producing healthy cold-pressed juices, and we see more opportunities in non-alcoholic beverage offerings in the near future.”

The latest venture for the 75-year-old family owned and operated orchard and farm included a $1 million capital investment to process and bottle juice with the capacity to produce other non-alcoholic beverages in the future. The line of juices, made with 100% Blake’s fresh-pressed apples and natural fruit flavors, include Cherry Apple, Strawberry Apple, Peach Apple, and Tropical Apple, and are sold in 16-ounce single serve bottles with a suggested retail price of $3.00.

“What sets our cold-pressed juice apart from many competitors is a premium apple cider base made with almost 10 apples in every bottle, as opposed to apple juice from concentrate,” said Troy Deneen, Blake’s cider maker. “And we are especially proud of the ‘locally made’ factor, from fresh pressing and bottling right here on the farm to sourcing ingredients like the cherry juice we get from Montmorency County in northern Michigan.”

Consumers can find Blake’s Cold-Pressed Juices at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill, Blake’s Big Apple in Armada and Blake’s Backyard in Almont and specialty independent retailers. In addition, Blake Farms will sample and sell the juices at Saturday market days at Eastern Market (Shed 2) throughout the summer.

