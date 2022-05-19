Milkadamia Taps CPG Executives To Fuel Global Retail and Food Service Expansion

CHICAGO, Ill.— milkadamia, the innovative brand behind macadamia nut oil products, has announced it has added to its executive roster Brett Sardo as the new EVP International & Food Service and Alix Simmons as EVP National Sales.

Coming to the brand with significant experience in both the CPG and retail buying space, Alix Simmons will lead milkadamia’s North American retail sales efforts where her focus will be on expanding the penetration of the company’s rich and creamy macadamia nut milks, creamers, buttery spread, oils, and sprays on retail shelves across the country.

Alix has spent over a decade in sales, leading the team at Picnik Creamer where she doubled sales in 24 months and at Red Jacket Orchards where she secured several major accounts including Wegmans, H-E-B and Hannaford. She also spent eight years as a buyer and category manager at Whole Foods.

A veteran of the food and beverage space for more than two decades, Brett Sardo brings a wealth of experience in both the domestic and international retail and food service markets to the brand as milkadamia ramps up its expansion into Canada, the UK & EU, and beyond.

Brett has worked for many of the largest CPG companies in the world including PepsiCo, Canada Beef, Saputo and Smithfield Foods. He spent the last 12 years helping to launch plant-based products for brands such as Elmhurst 1925 and Lactalis.

Commenting on the executive additions, milkadamia CEO Jim Richards states, “These two exciting new hires come at an especially important time for us at milkadamia as we prepare to greatly expand our macadamia nut oil product offerings around the world.” Jim adds, “Alix and Brett will be integral in bringing to market our existing products as well as our two new ice cream offerings-our “traditional” Ice Creamier as well as our groundbreaking new soft serve—along with our nut butters, creamer pods, and milkadamia’s new Skinn Milk skin care line.”

About milkadamia

milkadamia was started on the Australian family macadamia farm in 2015 and milkadamia U.S. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL. Sold in 12,000 retailers across the U.S. and the U.K, as well as 2,000 cafes, milkadamia is growing more than trees. Its raw macadamias are grown on its Jindilli Farms predominantly through regenerative farming techniques which reduce carbon dioxide emissions and enrich the earth instead of stripping it of nutrients.

For More Information:

https://milkadamia.com/