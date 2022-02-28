Mingle Mocktails Inks Distribution Deal with Nevulis Beverages

Philadelphia, Penn. – Mingle Mocktails today announced that Nevulis Beverages will distribute its products in Eastern & Central Pennsylvania. Nevulis is a top wholesale distributor of prestige craft beer brands with more than 500 retail and hospitality accounts across the state. With the expansion, the line of alcohol-free sparkling “mocktails” will now be available in almost 2000 U.S. retail outlets as well as online.

The announcement comes just ahead of Mingle’s debut at Natural Foods Expo West March 8 – 12. There, attendees can meet brand founder “Booze Free Badass” Laura Taylor and sample her wares. Mingle Mocktails feature only clean natural ingredients, are low in sugar and calories, and contain no chemical additives. Mingle offers festive flavor blends inspired by popular cocktails minus the alcohol. They provide non-drinkers a fun way to celebrate any occasion and an elevated alternative to the usually boring boozeless options. They can also be paired with a favorite spirit for a light cocktail.

“Mingle is founded on the idea that everyone should feel included in social occasions, whether or not they choose to drink alcohol,” said Taylor. “We are proud to partner with Nevulis to bring customers a beverage choice with all the complexity and fun factor of a great craft beer, but none of the alcohol.”

“With the adult non-alcoholic beverage category showing explosive growth, we are thrilled to expand our portfolio with one of its most exciting players,” said Bob Small, Head of Operations at Nevulis. “Mingle holds strong appeal for female non-drinkers and aligns perfectly with our visions for future growth.”

Taylor, a mother and businesswoman, gave up drinking six years ago but was inspired to launch Mingle when she was invited to a girls’ weekend where she knew there would be social drinking. She concocted a custom alcohol-free version of a Cosmo to bring along. As corks started popping, she poured this blend in a festive glass, joined her girlfriends, and was overcome with joyful connection. The isolation she had felt at other social gatherings vanished, and she knew her idea would resonate with others as well.

Today, Mingle is available in five flavors — the original Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Moscow Mule and the newest – Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. It comes in a choice of 750 ml bottles or 12 oz sleek cans and a four-ounce serving is only 20 calories.

