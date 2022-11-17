Minor Figures Names Melissa Hauser As General Manager

Minor Figures, the oat milk brand bringing sustainability, innovation and quality to the forefront of coffee, is excited to announce the appointment of Melissa Hauser as the new General Manager for North America. Hauser joined Minor Figures in February 2022 as the Vice President of Sales, bringing a strong background in CPG sales with both emerging and established brands like Rowdy Mermaid, VEB, Vega and Pepsi. In her new role, Hauser will lead the entire North American team with a focus on brand awareness, sales development, and operational efficiency.

“Minor Figures connects with consumers in a completely unique way, and we have tremendous opportunity to expand our learnings from key markets and build more fans across the US,” says Hauser. “If you love specialty coffee, then you love Minor Figures: our Oat Milks showcase the true flavors of coffee while giving a rich texture and balanced finish. We’re also firmly committed to sustainability, innovation and inclusion, and this resonates with consumers.”

Minor Figures is one of the fastest growing brands in SPINS Natural Enhanced, with unprecedented growth at retailers including Erewhon, Foxtrot and Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic. Recent placements with Natural Grocers and The Fresh Market secure further distribution and unlock new market opportunities.

“I’m incredibly proud to be one of the few CPG companies with female leadership in the US”, says Minor Figure global CEO and founder, Stuart Forsyth. “I have complete confidence in Melissa to continue the tremendous work of establishing Minor Figures as a leading brand in North America.”

Under Hauser’s leadership, Minor Figures expects ongoing triple-digit year over year growth, with a strong innovation pipeline to complement the current product lineup.

Minor Figuresis an innovative coffee company that makes 100% plant-based products for coffee lovers, baristas, and a better planet. Minor Figures Oat M*lk is served in the best specialty coffee shops in the world and their line of canned oat latte’s and teas bring the coffee shop to you. The company has quickly grown from its humble beginnings in an East London microbrewery and can now be found in over 40 countries, igniting the global coffee industry with sustainability, creativity, and individuality at the center of everything they do. All Minor Figures products are plant-based, dairy-free, and contain no refined sugar. Minor Figures is carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation.

