Misty Muscatel Davis Joins IRI As Global Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO — IRI, a fast-growing, innovative, global provider of technology, data and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, today announced that Misty Muscatel Davis will join IRI as global chief marketing officer, effective Feb. 1, 2022. In her new role, Davis will drive marketing and sales initiatives in alignment with IRI’s growth strategies with the goal of accelerating demand, awareness and ecosystem growth.Davis joins IRI after a 16-plus year career at Google, where she held several positions, the most recent of which was director, Global Client and Agency Solutions, Consumer Packaged Goods, Consumer Health and Tech.

“We are excited about the new dimension Misty will bring to IRI’s marketing function from her work at Google building global partnerships with some of the world’s largest global advertisers and their respective media and creative agencies,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer, IRI. “She earned a strong reputation for developing innovative and best-in-class marketing and advertising opportunities to help brands move faster and successfully navigate the continuously evolving digital landscape. I had the pleasure of working closely with her during my time as president of Google’s Client and Agency Solutions business and look forward to doing so again.”

“IRI has enjoyed tremendous growth and success, and I look forward to working with Kirk and the very talented IRI team to continue to expand on their exciting trajectory,” said Davis. “Leading some of the world’s largest global brand and agency partnerships with Google over the last 16 years will serve as a springboard to take IRI’s marketing initiatives to the next level.”

Davis served in several positions during her tenure at Google, starting her career working across U.S. teams, then in various markets throughout APAC in 2011, which catapulted her into the previous decade of global leadership opportunities. She is a thought leader and trusted confidant to her colleagues and a well-respected consultant with expertise in her field with clients.

Davis worked extensively with Unilever during her tenure at Google, and the company is also a longstanding IRI client. Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, said, “Misty is a long-time, trusted partner of Unilever, always providing the deepest industry expertise and thought leadership to help our brands grow across the changing digital ecosystem. The energy and focus she brings to the partnership every day are palpable. We are thrilled that we get to continue to work with her in her new role as CMO as we continue to deepen our relationships at IRI.”

In addition to her professional responsibilities at Google, Davis has been involved in initiatives to build and maintain the company’s culture since she started in 2005. She is deeply passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, most recently serving as the global executive sponsor for Google’s partnership with the Unstereotype Alliance, a platform that seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in all media and advertising content. At the start of the pandemic, she founded a community for parents within her global organization that works to provide coaching, mentorship and events to improve well-being and balance throughout the parenting journey. She also recently completed a term on the Board of Trustees at Phillips Andover Academy.

Davis earned a dual bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Spanish from Carnegie Mellon University and a marketing certificate from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth.

