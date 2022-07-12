MLB All-Star Aaron Judge Partners with Waiakea Water

HILO, Hawai’i— Waiakea, the naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced Hawaiian volcanic water, announced a new equity partnership with New York Yankees’ All-Star Aaron Judge. The partnership kicks off this summer in conjunction with Waiakea’s continued expansion into Aaron’s home base, New York City, where the brand plans to roll-out a marketing campaign at major retailers across all five boroughs. Judge joins Waiakea in the midst of a career-best season in New York, while leading Major League Baseball in home runs and All-Star Game votes.

To achieve these feats, the 30-year-old athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist undergoes rigorous training and has intense hydration requirements which led Judge to seek out a water that is not only naturally sourced, alkaline and easy to drink, but one that is truly committed to sustainability and aligned with his own goals of community enrichment. Judge’s ALL RISE Foundation inspires children and youth to become responsible citizens by engaging them in activities that encourage them to reach unlimited possibilities. He will work with Waiakea to highlight the brand’s sustainability and give-back initiatives, which follow increased consumer demand for sustainable and purpose-driven goods, with almost 9 in 10 consumers (88%) saying that they are likely to purchase from purpose-driven companies[1].

“As an athlete whose body is constantly being put to the test, I have to drink a lot of water to stay hydrated,” said Judge. “A few months ago, my wife Samantha went to pick up some water from our local grocery store and came back with a bag of Waiakea. I was immediately impressed with the taste and freshness of the water and wanted to learn more about it. It was really cool to find out that Waiakea water is actually volcanic filtered rainwater that is collected from the local rainfall in Hilo. I also discovered that Waiakea commits themselves to sustainability and community. That stuck out to me because community is extremely important and is one of the founding principles of my Foundation, the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation. I could not be more excited to join the Waiakea ‘Ohana and to develop new opportunities for my ALL RISE Foundation through this partnership. I look forward to supporting initiatives that align with our mission to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens.”

Waia¯kea has tapped into the natural alignment between its brand and the professional athlete community who seek out its water for superior hydration, crisp refreshment and full lineup of sustainable packaging options. In addition to Judge, Waiakea also partners with other pro-athletes including four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and NFL All-Pro defensive superstar Myles Garrett. The brand aims to partner with athletes who embody Waia¯kea’s ethos and commitment to community and sustainability and want to use their platform and influence to positively impact people across the globe and to benefit the environment.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Aaron on as an investor and brand ambassador,” said Ryan Emmons, Waiakea Founder and CEO. “I have been watching his career flourish since his history-making rookie season and it is a dream come true to welcome him into the Waiakea ‘Ohana. Not only is Aaron an incredible athlete and leader on the field, but he is also a dedicated philanthropist making a difference in the community through his ALL RISE Foundation and he wants to help us spread the word about the importance of sustainability.”

Waiakea is available at major retailers across the nation including Whole Foods, Kroger, Ralph’s, Wawa, Speedway, Walmart, QuikTrip, Sheets. In New York City, Waiakea is available at Stop & Shop, Rite Aid, Bolla Market and over 1000 independent stores. To find a retailer near you, visit waiakea.com/stores.

About Waiakea

Waiakea was founded by Ryan Emmons in Hilo, Hawai’i in 2012 with a mission to offer the highest quality, most sustainable bottled water in the CPG industry and make a positive change not only for the environment, but for people throughout the world. All Waiakea products are sustainably sourced, carbon neutral and come in sustainable packaging options. Waiakea water is naturally alkaline, mineral and electrolyte rich and filtered through 14,000 feet of volcanic rock for a light, refreshing taste that is unparalleled. Waiakea is sold at over 40,000 stores across the nation, including Whole Foods, Rite Aid and Walmart. In 2022, the brand launched its first bagged coffee, which is 100% single origin from Hawai‘i, non-GMO, uses 100% recycled drip irrigation, and is recognized by the Rainforest Alliance. Through its Kokua initiative, Waiakea gives back to communities across the world, with a focus on Hawai‘i, and has impacted over a million lives to date.

About The Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation

The Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation focuses on developing positive character traits; provides awards and incentive programs for schools and local organizations to encourage and reward academic improvement and excellence; supports children and youth experiencing difficult health and family circumstances; and fundraising events to support ALL RISE Mini-Grants and Programs.

For More Information:

https://waiakea.com/