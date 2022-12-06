Mocktail Beverages, Inc. Introduces Alcohol-Free Nitro Canned Cocktails

BOSTON, Mass.— Mocktails, one of the first low/no alcoholic beverage companies to emerge in the now explosive category, has unveiled its new nitro, ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic 200 ml canned cocktails, now available for on-premise sales (restaurants, bars, hotels and resorts) in the U.S.

A first in packaging innovation for NA beverages, a category predicted to be worth more than $30 billion by 2025 (Global Market Insights), the cans – which are already raking in awards across the globe – contain a nitro widget that replicates how a bartender shakes a cocktail in a bar or restaurant. The widget releases nitrogen bubbles that disrupt the molecular structure of the mocktail, creating a light foam upon pouring – much like the effect achieved after shaking a regular cocktail.

During a time when the hospitality industry continues to face challenges with staffing, training, costs and consistency, Mocktails offers a solution that saves businesses critical time and resources while increasing profits through innovative bar programming.

“Mocktails was founded on the principles of quality and innovation in a then wildly-underserved industry category,” said Mocktails™ Founder & CEO Bill Gamelli. “The introduction of nitro technology in our canned lineup brings us one step closer to delivering on our promise for both sides of the bar – a simplified pour that upholds our unprecedented standards for flavor and experience.”

Senior Vice President Brian Barrett added: “The new nitro cans give restaurant operators and their bartenders the opportunity to make more drinks, maintain quality, and give guests the ability to enjoy non-alcoholic cocktails that are non-GMO, gluten free and vegan-friendly.”

Since its inception, Mocktails Beverages has accumulated the most awards in the low/no category. Each flavor is developed in close collaboration with Ezra Star, an award-winning mixologist, using 100% natural ingredients sourced from around the world, with no preservatives or additives.

THE FIVE NITRO FLAVORS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

*NEW* ESPRESS0% MARTINI (GOLD MEDAL – The Spirits Business Global Pre-Mixed RTD Masters 2022): A rich indulgence of cold brew espresso with chocolate undertones and vanilla. Serve chilled in a Martini glass with coffee beans for decoration.

THE VIDA LOCA MOCKARITA (SILVER MEDAL- San Francisco World Spirits Competition; GOLD MEDAL – The Spirits Business Global Cocktail and Signature Serve Masters 2022): A classic with a twist that will take you straight to the beach! Serve in a Margarita glass, add a salt rim and garnish with a lime wheel.

KARMA SUCRA MOCKAPOLITAN (DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL – San Francisco World Spirits Competition; MASTER MEDAL – The Spirits Business Global Cocktail and Signature Serve Masters 2022): Subtle and sophisticated, but not too sweet. Serve in a Martini glass, garnish with an orange slice.

SCOTTISH LEMONADE MOSCOW MULE (SILVER MEDAL- San Francisco World Spirits Competition; SILVER MEDAL – The Spirits Business Global Cocktail and Signature Serve Masters 2022): Sicilian & Argentinian lemons create the most refreshing of tastes. Serve in a Rocks glass over ice, garnish with lemon peel.

SEVILLA RED SANSGRIA (SILVER MEDAL- San Francisco World Spirits Competition): The French, Italian & Spanish wine grapes will transport you to Sevilla! Serve in a wine glass over ice, garnish with an orange slice.

About Mocktails

Mocktails is one of the world’s first ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverage companies. The award-winning lineup of bottled and nitro canned drinks was created to empower inclusivity, wellness and positivity so that everyone can drink socially without compromise. Working closely with master perfumiers and mixologists, Mocktails has spent years sourcing 100% natural, sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients from around the world. Every flavor is non GMO, gluten free, and vegan without any preservatives or additives, and all packaging is 100% recyclable.

