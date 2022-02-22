Molson Coors Dedicates $1 Million to Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Support Next Generation of Diverse Leaders

Building upon more than $10 million in contributions over the past 35 years, Molson Coors today announced a donation of $1 million to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to fund its leadership development and education programs over the next three years. As a founding partner of TMCF, Molson Coors is committed to championing diversity and fostering empowerment among talented students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“We have made a commitment to our employees to provide a more inclusive and diverse working environment, and a commitment to our communities to provide support for organizations working for a more just and inclusive world,” said Dave Osswald, Molson Coors chief people and diversity officer. “While our partnership goes back decades, today’s announcement not only represents an exciting new chapter of our partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, but also provides additional opportunities for students of color which will ultimately lead to a more diverse workforce, both at our company and beyond.”

The funding will support programs focused on providing educational resources, leadership development and career opportunities for students attending HBCUs. These programs include TMCF’s annual Leadership Institute and Recruitment Fair, as well as a multiday pitch competition, which will bolster the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of 20 HBCU students per year. Additionally, Molson Coors will continue to sponsor scholars through TMCF’s scholarship program and provide hands-on work experience and employment opportunities through its talent sourcing program, ensuring students of color have access to higher education and career development.

TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students who attend HBCUs and PBIs, and creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded more than $300 million in scholarships for students and boasts a 97% graduation rate for students in its programs.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Molson Coors and further support the next generation of leaders from HBCUs, institutions that play a critical role in ensuring young people of color are not left behind,” said TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams.

In addition to contributing funding to TMCF, Molson Coors supports diversity, equity and inclusion by investing in initiatives and partnering with organizations that aim to improve livelihoods, build resilient communities and empower the next generation of diverse leaders. For more information, please visit www.molsoncoors.com.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

