Monin Launches Two New HomeCrafted Mixers

Clearwater, Fla.–Monin, an award-winning premium flavoring company with more than 100 years of experience, introduces two new HomeCrafted Cocktail Mixers: Strawberry Ginger Lemonade and Cherry Smash. Busy restaurant staff behind the bar or at the takeout counter can create consistent quality cocktails that meet consumer demand using only two ingredients: a HomeCrafted Cocktail Mixer and spirit of your choice.

Strawberry Ginger Lemonade and Cherry Smash are the newest additions to the now five-flavor line of Monin HomeCrafted Cocktail Mixers including Margarita, Mai Tai and Dragon Fruit Cosmo. This product line of ready-to-use mixes makes gourmet cocktailing operationally friendly for staff with any level of experience and offers guests a simple drink with a unique twist. Simply pour over ice and mix or blend with a spirit and enjoy.

The Strawberry Ginger Lemonade flavor is a sensational strawberry and citrus blend, combined with a hint of ginger to create the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Mix with any vodka for an elevated spiked lemonade or sparkling water for a delicious and refreshing beverage patrons will crave year-round.

Bold and juicy, the Cherry Smash flavor is a tantalizing combination of dark cherry and subtle citrus. The mixer pairs perfectly with bourbon, rye whiskey, scotch and botanical gin for full-bodied cocktails, or alluring mocktails by exchanging the spirit for still or sparkling water, offering consumers a rich beverage with a kick.

“Creating top-shelf cocktails has never been easier or more delicious! Our newest HomeCrafted Cocktail Mixers offer an exciting way for experienced mixologists or entry-level staff to create memorable beverages with ease,” says Stasha Johnston, senior vice president of marketing. “Plus, this elevates any takeout experience in a big way—-consistency, premiumization and ease. It’s simple for guests to create restaurant-quality experiences with their delicious to-go meal once they get home.”

Made with real fruit juice, the Strawberry Ginger Lemonade and Cherry Smash HomeCrafted Cocktail Mixers yield crave-worthy flavors and make craft cocktail creation simple and hassle-free. Each bottle contains eight servings—perfect for both individual and batch beverages.

