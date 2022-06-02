Montauk Iced Tea Partners With Big Geyser, Tripling Sales Across the Tri-State

Montauk Iced Teas, all natural, lower calorie lower sugar real teas and lemonades, are making waves this summer season. With our new distributor, Big Geyser, sales have since skyrocketed double digits from our launch in early March of this year. With 10 exciting flavor-packed teas and lemonades starting at just 5 calories and 0g sugar, there is sure to be a fix for the whole family-without the guilt!

In addition to our increased sales and current flavor line-up, we are happy to announce the arrival of our brand-new flavor “Lemon Tea”, splashing into stores this upcoming June. This Kosher Certified, American made glass-bottled beverage simply cannot compare to its competitors due to its unique, natural, and flavorful brew. Containing NO fructose corn syrup and free of artificial preservatives, all of our teas and lemonades are crafted to peak perfection. Our glass bottling provides a smoother, cleaner, crisper taste that simply cannot be found in plastic bottled beverages, while also producing less waste for a cleaner Earth.

“Healthier” does NOT have to mean “sacrifice”, for taste or price! Bottles retail anywhere from $1.99-$3.39 each at local supermarkets and eateries and can also be purchased online at oasissnacks.com, shipped straight to your door. From the birth of Montauk Tea in 2016 to today, our product has undergone tweaks and changes to debut the very best version of itself. When compared to other overly-sugared teas and lemonades on the market, Montauk still contains about half the amount of sugar without diminishing it’s flavor. Our Raspberry 5 Tea, which is one of our top sellers, contains only 5 calories and NO SUGAR!

About Big Geyser

Big Geyser is a family owned and operated company, founded in 1986 by Irving Hershkowitz and succeed by his son Lewis, credited to building brands in New York. Now one the leading distributors of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the world, Geyser’s portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world. Geyser covers accounts across all of Long Island, the 5 boroughs, and Westchester County, providing direct relationships between brands. Big Geyser COO Jerry Reda is world renowned for his work on developing brands from Vitamin Water to Body Armor, and many other household beverage brands. Geyser boasts over 300 employees with over 100 delivery vehicles and continues to grow and expand in an upward trend. We are looking forward to an incredible year!

For More Information:

https://www.montaukbev.com/