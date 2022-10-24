Mood-Boosting Sparkling Water Brand Baloo Bursts onto the Market

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The monumental aftershock of 2020 has driven many to face new challenges alongside existing issues leading to increased levels of stress and anxiety and overall feelings of unhappiness especially amongst the millennial and Gen Z set. This aftermath has led to thriving trends such as sober curiosity and clean eating, as well as an increased thirst for functional beverages, formulated to combat these issues.

Baloo Co-Founders, start-up veterans and UPenn classmates, Erica Hess and Lindsay Godard, were amongst those who felt the immense societal pressures and were troubled with how it affected their mental state. Baloo, a mood- boosting beverage was born out of a joint passion to combat these issues on the go by infusing functionality into an everyday product and establish normalization surrounding the topic of mental health.

As a first of its kind mood-boosting beverage, with zero calories and zero grams of sugar, Baloo boasts a carefully curated combination of nootropics such as 5-HTP, L-Tyrosine and GABA to boost your brain and target mood, adaptogens to help manage stress such as Rhodiola, Rosea and L-Theanine and vitamins like B6 and B12 for energy all perfectly synchronized to do one thing: make you smile!

“As two busy women, juggling life’s challenges- motherhood & starting a business specifically- we don’t have time to remember to take a million different pill subscriptions. We wanted to use the functional ingredients we found in pill form, but in an on-the-go functional beverage. Through Baloo, we were able to create not only a great tasting beverage, but create a community that celebrates health, happiness, wellness and vitality, states Co-Founder Lindsay Godard. “

“We want to provide an exploratory and exciting way to lift people’s moods and make them feel like their best, happiest selves”, says Co-Founder Erica Hess. “Now, more than ever, the focus on mental health and innovation is crucial and we believe that Baloo is at the forefront of this ever-evolving frontier, bringing the power of nature and longtime proven functional methods to consumers”.

Baloo will roll out to almost 800 retail locations over the next year and is currently available on drinkbaloo.com.

About Baloo

Baloo is a female-founded functional sparkling water that features specific nootropics, adaptogens and vitamins to help boost people’s mood. The formula includes ingredients like 5-HTP, GABA and l-theanine, which help to increase serotonin and dopamine in the body and reduce stress and anxiety levels. Baloo is on a mission to use the highest quality of ingredients to create great tasting beverages that also have a functional benefit.

