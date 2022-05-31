Mortal Power Launches in Sprouts Farmers Markets Innovation Coolers

Mortal is pumping up coolers at Sprouts’ innovation centers across Southern and Northern California with Mortal Power, its bold line of sparkling prebiotic waters with added functional ingredients, starting this month.

Mortal Power will be carried in fifty Sprouts Innovation Coolers across California. These Innovation Coolers, launched in 2021, showcase new-to-market items with an emphasis on wellness, or in Mortal’s case, power.

This is the brand’s first non-kombucha product, serving to pivot Mortal into the broader functional beverage space.

True to the name, Mortal Power is all about power. This super multi-tasking drink is pumped up with prebiotics, plus each flavor offers a unique hard-hitting, easy-to-understand functional ingredient. The drinks are available in four flavors/powers: Berry Cherry + Collagen, Prickly Pear Watermelon + Magnesium, Green Tea Lime w/Caffeine and Hibiscus Ginger + Electrolytes. Each 12 oz. can contains 20-30 calories and less than 4 grams of sugar and retail for $2.79 per unit.

According to Mortal founder and CEO Becca Schepps, “The launch of Power is a major evolution for our company. We always wanted to be more than a kombucha company. Last summer we launched an alcoholic offering, and with this prebiotic sparkling water we estimate that by the end of 2022, 50 percent of our revenue will be from non-traditional kombucha products.”

Find all four POWER flavors in select Sprouts Farmers Markets. Watermelon Prickly Pear has prebiotics and magnesium to chillax your mind, body and chaos. Hibiscus Ginger has added electrolytes and prebiotics. Green Tea Lime is loaded with 60mg of caffeine from green tea and prebiotics. Cherry Berry has prebiotics plus a blast of collagen to promote bone health and give you a glowing complexion and disposition. Each 12 oz. can of Mortal POWER is gluten-free, certified organic, 1% For The Planet certified, and Kosher; and has 30 calories or less and between 2 and 4g of added sugar – all from fruit.

“We are so excited to be working with Sprouts on the Power line. They have been real champions of innovation and that’s what Mortal’s future is all about,” stated Schepps.

About Mortal

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal makes beverages that fight death. Mortal is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Sprouts, King Soopers, Foodtown and Natural Grocers. Mortal currently has three product lines: Mortal Kombucha, it’s big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. Mortal Power, a prebiotic sparkling water with POWERful functional ingredients. And Mortal XXX Hard Seltzer: It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, hard seltzer infused with kombucha.

