Mortal Launches POWER, a Prebiotic Sparkling Water Line

BOULDER, Colo.— No stevia. No gross stuff. No meh flavors. Real fruit. Real prebiotics. Real power. Mortal, a Colorado-based beverage company that got its start in probiotic packed kombucha, is now entering the canned sparkling prebiotics water world with Mortal POWER that debuted at the successful 2022 Natural Products Expo West conference.

Mortal POWER is power in a can. It’s pumped up bubbly water infused with a healthy smackdown of prebiotics to boost immunity and strengthen your gut – plus additional functional ingredients to power your day. Mortal launched this functional beverage in four options: Watermelon Prickly Pear with prebiotics and magnesium to chillax your mind, body and chaos. Hibiscus Ginger with added electrolytes and prebiotics. Green Tea Lime is loaded with 60mg of caffeine from green tea and prebiotics. Cherry Berry has prebiotics plus a blast of collagen to promote bone health and give you a glowing complexion and disposition. Each 12 oz. can of Mortal POWER is gluten-free, certified organic, 1% For The Planet certified, and Kosher; and has 30 calories or less and between 2 and 4g of added sugar – all from fruit.

On top of it all, Mortal POWER is one of the first prebiotic sparkling beverages to be made in Colorado. Its infusion with additional function and low price point set it apart from the rest of the burgeoning category.

POWER just made its grand debut at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim California. It’s now stocked on shelves in Colorado, and has already landed multiple chains. The brand will begin a massive nationwide rollout at the end of the month.

“Everyone wants their drinks to do something for them, so we thought, let’s make this drink do everything,” says Mortal Founder Becca Schepps. “We’re starting with real, hard-hitting functional ingredients that are easy to understand and digest. The flavors are light, crisp and absolutely chuggable. This drink is supercharged and we’re so excited for it to hit shelves and mouths.”

About Mortal

Founded in 2017 by Becca Schepps, Mortal makes beverages that fight death. Mortal is the smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in of functional fizz. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Northwest Grocers. Mortal currently has three product lines: Mortal Kombucha, it’s big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. Mortal Power, a prebiotic sparkling water with POWERful functional ingredients. And Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha: It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, real hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural, organic ingredients. It’s all the foofoo probiotics you love about ordinary kombucha, now with 5.2% ABV. It’s just the right amount of rebel.

