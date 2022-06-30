Mortal Launches POWER Functional Prebiotic Sparkling Water Line

The people want more POWER out of their sparkling waters and prebiotics aren’t enough. Mortal’s newest canned line delivers, with functional additions like magnesium, electrolytes, caffeine from green tea, and collagen— on top of prebiotics in every can.

“With beverages, hydration is not enough. Power is the ultimate multi-tasking drink,” founder Becca Schepps says. “Our drinks need to keep up with everything we want in life. They need to do more, be more, give us more. That’s what Mortal Power is all about.” Power is a lightly fruit flavored sparkling water infused with a ton of function. Prebiotics for gut-health and then, depending on the can and your daily need for a boost of Collagen, Caffeine, Electrolytes or Magnesium.

Each 12 oz. can of Mortal POWER is ready to optimize your life. It is gluten-free, certified organic, 1% For The Planet certified, and Kosher; with 30 calories or less and between 2 and 4g of added sugar – all from fruit.

Get POWER in Colorado retailers, United Super Markets and Sprouts Innovation Coolers across California and online at drinkmortal.com.

About Mortal

Mortal makes beverages that fight death. Mortal is the smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in of functional fizz. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 42 states, in retailers such as Central Market, Foodtown, United, Lassens, Mothers, Jimbos, WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Sprouts.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/mortal-power-june