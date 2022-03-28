Mortal Releases New Kombucha Flavor: Basillion Strawberries

BOULDER, Colo.— The death-fighting, functional ingredient-packing, Boulder-based beverage company Mortal introduced a new flavor to its non-alcoholic kombucha lineup this week. Basillion Strawberries – Strawberry plus Basil, if you didn’t get the pun, will be launching in 16 oz. bottles at Harmon’s Grocery stores in the beginning of February and all the Mother’s Markets in Southern California and Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain Region.

If you ask founder Becca Schepps, “Why Strawberry?” she’ll let you know, her favorite food in the world is Strawberries. Growing up in New Jersey where her neighborhood backed up to a strawberry field, she once ate so many strawberries she puked bright pink. And then kept eating strawberries. While that may not sound appetizing, this flavor is.

This flavor has been a long time in the making. Denver Highlands Farmers Market fans may remember tasting it in the summer of 2019. Since then the Mortal team has worked endlessly to capture that feeling in a bottle. The refreshing strawberries with a hint of basil tastes like summer feels.

The new flavor, Basillion Strawberries, will launch in 16 oz. bottles alongside Mortal’s radical lineup, including aPearantly It’s Love, Marg Simpson, Black Sage and the ever favorite Black Magic. As the year continues, Basillion Strawberries will find more homes on shelves throughout Southern California.

About Mortal

Founded in 2017 by Becca Schepps, Mortal makes beverages that fight death. Mortal is the smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in of functional fizz. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Northwest Grocers. Mortal currently has three product lines: Mortal Kombucha, it’s big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. Mortal Power, a prebiotic sparkling water with POWERful functional ingredients. And Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha: It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, real hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural, organic ingredients. It’s all the foofoo probiotics you love about ordinary kombucha, now with 5.2% ABV. It’s just the right amount of rebel.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/mortal-releases-basillion-strawberries